Cherokee Central Schools and New Kituwah Academy receive STEAM Education Grant

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Seven local school systems and four schools, including Cherokee Central Schools (CCS) and New Kituwah Academy (NKA) were awarded the “Bridging the Gap with STEM-E” grant from Cherokee Preservation Foundation (CPF) to increase accessibility to STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) by providing elementary through high school students with mobile science unit field trips, exploration in entrepreneurship, STEAM study within their classrooms, and teacher STEAM professional development. The grant partners include the Western Region Education Service Alliance (WRESA) and the Mountain Satellite Office of the North Carolina State University Science House.

CCS reports receiving a total of $257,125 in grant funding. NKA reports receiving a total of $6,200.

Dr. Beverly Payne, Cherokee Central Schools assistant superintendent, said this grant will support ongoing efforts by CCS to enhance STEAM education for CCS students. “Cherokee Central Schools has worked these past few years to explore ways to increase STEAM learning in ways that are engaging and impactful for CCS students. The Cherokee Preservation Foundation has been a supportive and generous partner in our STEAM efforts for years. Their support allows CCS to host field trips to local universities to learn about STEAM learning opportunities, purchase science lab equipment and online science-based learning programs, and to host an E-STEAM Night. The E-STEAM nights hosted prior to the pandemic were highly favored by CCS students and families. This project will allow us to bring it back better than before. Additional details about the CCS E-STEAM Night will be shared soon,” she shared.

“STEAM isn’t just a program, but it is more of a mindset that will be an asset to students throughout their lives. STEAM teaches students to think critically, solve problems, and collaborate—skills that strengthen both our classrooms and our community. It provides opportunities to practice the growth mindset.”

Emily Darling, WRESA grant coordinator who was selected by NKA to provide comment on the grant, says the grant funding will keep classrooms up to date in STEAM learning. “Current trends in STEAM education emphasize hands-on, interdisciplinary learning that uses real-world problems and emerging technologies like engineering design, coding, and maker tools to deepen student understanding. This grant is essential to equip educators, students, and schools with the training, resources, and experiences needed to meet modern learning expectations and prepare a future-ready workforce.”