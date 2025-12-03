THE GOOD STUFF: Yona Wade serves, represents with style

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Yona Wade is a true servant to his people and one who is dedicated to making sure the world knows of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI).

Wade, an EBCI tribal member from Aniwodihi (Painttown), serves as emcee for many events in the community – his voice, delivery, and organizational style elevating each one. And, he dresses impeccably – always representing at the highest level.

Wade is highly educated and received a bachelor of music and a master in fine arts in voice and performance arts management from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. He has also finished his doctorate of education recently from Peabody College – Vanderbilt University.

His singing voice is magical – truly. I’ve had the honor of hearing him sing on various occasions, and it is simply incredible.

Wade’s musical talent is summed up best in a quote by Beethoven who said, “Music is a higher revelation than all wisdom and philosophy.”

Wade is currently the head of training and development with the Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority. He previously worked for years at Cherokee Central Schools as the director of the Chief Joyce Dugan Cultural Arts Center and the director of community affairs.

In 2019, he received an Indigenous Excellence Award from the American Indian Science and Engineering Society.

Wade was one of the riders representing the EBCI on the 2013 Remember the Removal bicycle ride, which retraces the northern route of the Trail of Tears from New Echota, Ga. to Tahlequah, Okla. Prior to leaving on the journey, he noted, “I am grateful to be given this opportunity to not only represent my tribe, but my community and family. The Trail of Tears was a dark chapter in our history as Cherokees and Americans. This ride for me is a way to show respect to those who walked those many miles and praise those who were able to stay and who, in time, would make up the core of our Eastern Band.”

Representation always seems to be on the forefront of Wade’s work, and he always represents the EBCI in a wonderful way and in many varied spaces. He was part of the EBCI contingent that attended the World Indigenous Peoples Conference in New Zealand last month. That is one of many events – both internationally and nationally – that he has been a part of to make sure that the world knows of the EBCI and its culture and people.

While researching this column, I came across a photo from 2013 where Wade was a part of an EBCI contingent that helped facilitate a formal partnership between the Tribe and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. This was just one of numerous – no, seriously, numerous – instances of Wade in working these spaces and helping to provide representation.

He is service-minded in everything he does, and Wade has served on various EBCI committees and boards including the Board of Directors for the Cherokee Historical Association, the TERO Commission, the EBCI Pageant Board, the Right Path Adult Leadership Program Board, the Advisory Board of the Western Carolina University Cherokee Center, and more.

The soul and passion for which Wade has for his people and culture is palpable in everything he does and everywhere he travels.

I’ll finish with a quote by Lao Tzu, 6th century Chinese philosopher, who noted, “Music in the soul can be heard by the universe.”

That is true of everything Wade embodies.