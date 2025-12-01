SPEAKING OF FAITH: I Miss Church, Part 3 of 3

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed.D.

(https://preacherspurs.com)

Scripture references: Leviticus 19:30, Romans 3:18, Proverbs 1:7, Heb 12:28, Matthew 22:36-38, 1 Peter 3:15, Isaiah 40:8, Romans 1:21, Revelation 19:5, Ecclesiastes 7:10, Revelation 4:11

Heb 10:24-25 “And let us consider how we may spur one another on toward love and good deeds, not giving up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but encouraging one another – and all the more as you see the Day approaching.” NIV

If the church of today does not recapture the sacrificial spirit of the early church, it will lose its authentic ring. It will forfeit the loyalty of millions and be dismissed as an irrelevant social club with no meaning for the twentieth century. (King 1963)

I am not sure what you want to call this discussion. A call to repent or a call to revive. Maybe both are in order, but if this Spur calls you to action in your heart or church, my prayer is fulfilled by reading these words.

Revelation 19:5 “And a voice came forth from the throne, saying, Give praise to our God, all ye his servants, ye that fear him, the small and the great.”

I will leave you with two Charles Spurgeon quotes that came to me while writing this commentary. So I felt I had to include them.

“The devil has seldom done a cleverer thing than hinting to the church that part of their mission is to provide entertainment for the people, with a view to winning them.” (Capoccia 1986)

The second is, “Other men may teach socialism, deliver lectures, or collect a band of fiddlers that they may gather a congregation, but I will preach the Gospel.” (“The Mustard Seed: A Sermon for the Sabbath-School Teacher,” n.d.)

Lastly, I understand and have been pricked to know I need correction and wisdom. The following verse tells us not to look back at the better days of our lives. It is not wise. So, here we are – take it or leave it.

Ecclesiastes 7:10 “Say not thou, What is the cause that the former days were better than these? for thou dost not inquire wisely concerning this.”

I was inspired to write this commentary because of the signs of the times. I belong to a Wednesday morning ‘Breakfast Club’ of men who fellowship with prayer, sharing devotions over eggs and bacon or biscuits and gravy. Most of the men in this group are over 60, and everyone has been either a preacher, deacon, Sunday school teacher, or minister of one type or another. We shared a conversation one day about the above topic, and one man said, “Our church is full of old folks, and they are all going to die very soon. The church will disappear with them. Somehow, we must attract some youth. That’s the way to grow a church.” We all knew what he meant, but is that what it takes to keep the church doors open? It appears this man and those in his congregation felt it was up to them to make an environment that would bring younger people to join their church. I am sure they have already tried everything except doing church as they were raised. This dilemma is impacting churches across this nation. The answer is in this commentary. People need, want, and are looking for a Savior. Give them One to honor and respect.

Lord, God, and Father, today we ask You to forgive us for putting You second or third in our lives. We ask that You forgive us for not giving You all the honor and glory with awe and reverence in Your presence when we call upon Your name. Lord, revive us as the body of Christ to remember who we are and who You are. Powerful Creator of all things, Giver of all that is good, Master, Redeemer, Savior, and Lord above all. King of Kings, All Mighty, and First and Last. God, may we never forget. Amen.

Revelation 4:11 “Worthy art thou, our Lord and our God, to receive the glory and the honor and the power: for thou didst create all things, and because of thy will they were, and were created.”