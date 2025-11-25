EBCI Community Clubs win at WNC Communities

Submitted by WNC Communities

CHEROKEE, N.C. —The WNC Honors Awards, a signature program of WNC Communities, continued its 76-year tradition of recognizing rural community development clubs for their innovative ideas, volunteer-powered leadership, and grassroots service. The celebration was held on Saturday, Nov. 15 at the Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort Convention Center with over 300 guests, marking one of the largest gatherings in the program’s recent history.

Nine EBCI (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) clubs were recognized, including Big Cove Community Club (Swain), Big Y Community Club (Jackson), Birdtown Community Club (Swain), Cherokee County Indian Community Club (Cherokee), Painttown Community Club (Jackson), Snowbird Community Club (Graham), Towstring Community Club (Swain), Wolftown Community Club (Jackson), and Yellowhill Community Club (Swain). Each EBCI club won $1,000, and Towstring won Best in Class at the Trillium Level and won an additional $500.

This year, 81 communities from 16 western North Carolina counties and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians were honored, receiving a total of $121,000 in cash awards for their work to strengthen local quality of life. The 2025 theme, “Appalachian Hands, Appalachian Hearts: United in Service to WNC,” reflects both the remarkable commitment demonstrated by communities in the wake of Tropical Storm Helene and the renewed regional focus on volunteerism heading into 2026.

Throughout the year, the WNC Honors Program supports its member communities through shared learning, regional trainings, and peer-to-peer exchange. That collaboration continued at this year’s Awards, where attendees connected around successful projects including emergency response hubs, intergenerational programs, broadband access efforts, and health and wellness initiatives.

Together, the 81 participating communities represent approximately 100,000 households across Western North Carolina. Over the past year, they engaged more than 7,707 volunteers, who contributed 317,157 service hours to projects focused on benevolence, food access, education, youth programs, beautification, health and wellness, and economic development. The combined value of that volunteer time — along with funds raised through grants and community-based fundraising — totals more than $16.6 million invested back into Western North Carolina.

This year, all participating communities received $1,000 to support their efforts. Additionally, communities were assessed across six different competencies and awarded a level of Trillium, Mountain Laurel, Redbud, or White Oak according to their demonstrated capacity to lead and serve. These competencies include Good Governance, Leadership Excellence, Financial Stewardship, Volunteer Recruitment and Retention, Community Programs and Civic Engagement, and Collaboration.

Several communities advanced to the next level, and Best in Class Awards were presented to the top performers in each tier. Seven Trillium communities received an additional $750 each. Thirteen Mountain Laurel communities earned an extra $1,250. Three Redbud communities were awarded $2,500 each, and two White Oak communities received $3,500 apiece for Best in Class. Two Jackson County communities received Best in Class awards: Caney Fork Community Development Council (Mountain Laurel) and Qualla Community Club (Trillium). Towstring Community Club of Swain County also received a Trillium Best in Class award.

WNC Communities also awarded the Calico Cat Awards, President’s Awards, and the Impact Award. Cedar Mountain Community Center in Transylvania County received the Calico Cat Jr. award and Fines Creek Community Association of Haywood County received the Calico Cat Sr. award for their significant efforts toward the improvement and upkeep of their facilities over the past year.

The President’s Awards honored communities for longstanding participation:

25 years: Cathey’s Creek Community Center; Ellenboro Woman’s Club; Texana Community Development Club

50 years: Unaka Community Development Club; Upper Laurel Community Organization Inc.

75 years: Cane Creek Community Council, Inc.

Lastly, the Fines Creek Community Association Center in Haywood County received the Impact Award, which honors a community for its outstanding effort to positively improve the wellbeing of both its residents and the surrounding region. Fines Creek was a major post-Tropical Storm Helene hub and relief center providing critical supplies to 17 Western North Carolina counties and into neighboring regions of Tennessee and Virginia.

Generous sponsorships from Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort, Harrah’s Valley River Casino & Hotel, Duke Energy, Wells Fargo, Biltmore Farms, Inc., First Citizens Bank, The McClure Fund, Buncombe County Farm Bureau, New Belgium Brewing, Henderson County Farm Bureau, and Dogwood Health Trust brought in $121,000 to award to the 81 community centers and clubs participating in the 2025 WNC Honors Awards.