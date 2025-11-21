Senate passes resolution recognizing National Native American Heritage Month

The U.S. Senate passed a bipartisan Senate resolution on Wednesday, Nov. 19, led by U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, and U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), the vice chairman, recognizing November 2025 as National Native American Heritage Month, honoring the enduring cultures, histories, and contributions of Native Americans to the United States. The resolution, titled “Recognizing National Native American Heritage Month and celebrating the heritages and cultures of Native Americans and the contributions of Native Americans to the United States,” emphasizes the importance of preserving and celebrating Indigenous traditions, strengthening the government-to-government relationship with Tribal Nations, and reaffirming the federal government’s trust and treaty responsibilities.

“During National Native American Heritage Month, we honor the first peoples of this land. From the Haudenosaunee’s example of checks and balances inspiring the Constitution, to the Native American Code Talkers, to agriculture, science, and art, Native peoples have contributed much to the United States,” said Chairman Murkowski. “I’m proud to lead this resolution alongside my friend and colleague, Vice Chairman Schatz, and so many of my Senate colleagues. Together, we underscore that honoring Native heritage means more than recognition — it means action, partnership, and building on the contributions of Native communities.”

“In November we celebrate Native American Heritage Month to recognize American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian peoples and their diverse cultures, achievements, and contributions to the United States,” said Vice Chairman Schatz. “I’m honored to help lead this year’s Senate resolution with Chairman Murkowski and remain committed to upholding the federal trust responsibility and strengthening self-determination for Native communities across the country.”

Cosponsors of the resolution include: Senators Alsobrooks (D-Md.), Baldwin (D-Wis.), Bennet (D-Colo.), Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Booker (D-N.J.), Cantwell (D-Wash.), Collins (R-Maine), Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Cramer (R-N.D.), Crapo (R-Idaho), Daines (R-Mont.), Duckworth (D-Ill.), Durbin (D-Ill.), Gallego (D-Ariz.), Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Heinrich (D-N.M.), Hickenlooper (D-Colo.), Hirono (D-Hawai‘i), Hoeven (R-N.D.), Kaine (D-Va.), King (I-Maine), Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Lankford (R-Okla.), Luján (D-N.M.), Lummis (R-Wyo.), Markey (D-Mass.), Merkley (D-Ore.), Moran (R-Kan.), Mullin (R-Okla.), Murray (D-Wash.), Padilla (D-Calif.), Peters (D-Mich.), Ricketts (R-Nebr.), Risch (R-Idaho), Rosen (D-Nev.), Rounds (R-S.D.), Schiff (D-Calif.), Schumer (D-N.Y.), Shaheen (D-N.H.), Smith (D-Minn.), Sullivan (R-Alaska), Tillis (R-N.C.), Van Hollen (D-Md.), Warren (D-Mass.), and Wyden (D-Ore.).

The full resolution can be read here.