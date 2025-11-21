Chad “Mongo” Donavon Burton, 50, of Cherokee, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 19,2025.

He was born on Feb. 27, 1975, to the late Ken “Dallas” Burton and Sandra Skidmore. A 1993 graduate of Green High School, Chad built a life defined by loyalty, humor, and unwavering love.

Chad was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Knowing Chad meant being welcomed immediately. He had a gift for making others feel seen, valued, and at home. His warm spirit, easy laughter, and generous heart touched everyone he met. Chad never knew a stranger, and he loved deeply – something his family and friends will carry with them always.

He is survived by his wife, Terri Allison; his children, Aeryel (Caleb) King, Matthew (Rabekka) Cooke, MaKayla Burton, and MaKenna Burton; and his grandsons, Emerson King and Jasian Cooke. He is also survived by his siblings, Dan Skidmore, Robert Burton, and Tina Burton, along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends who were like brothers and sisters to him.

He will be forever missed and forever loved.

A celebration of his life and legacy will be held at a later date.

Online condolences can be made at www.longhousefuneralhome.com.

Long House Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.