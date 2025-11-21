Ceremonial Grounds project about to start

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The structures at the Ceremonial Grounds in Cherokee, N.C. were demolished several years ago, and the property has sat idle since. That is all about to change.

A full refurbishment project is underway and will include a new amphitheater, two restroom/storage facilities, an entrance breezeway, and eight pavilions around the site. Most of the property will be utilized now as a greenspace.

Rebecca Bowe, EBCI (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) Project Management manager said, “The project was bid out this fall, and we are currently negotiating with the low bidder to hopefully get them under contract before we break for the winter holidays. A groundbreaking will be held in January 2026 with a completion date of Summer 2027.”

The Ceremonial Grounds, at the time called the Cherokee Indian Fairgrounds, was demolished in 2022 following passage of Res. No. 346 (2022) by Dinilawigi (Tribal Council). That legislation stated in part, “…the EBCI Tribal Council authorizes the Project Workgroup to demolish the current Fairgrounds facilities and develop a comprehensive master plan to remodel the Fairgrounds to be executed by the EBCI Project Management Office.”

Prior to demolition, the Cherokee Indian Fair had been held at the site for decades. Following demolition, the last few have been held at the site known as the old Cherokee High School (aka Acquoni Expo Center). That site will be developed as the new Cherokee Indian Fairgrounds with the Ceremonial Grounds being developed as a greenspace area.