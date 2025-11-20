This Week in Native News

Compiled by BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

U.S. Senate recognizes November as National Native American Heritage Month

On Nov. 18, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed S. Res.501, “A resolution recognizing National Native American Heritage Month and celebrating the heritages and cultures of Native Americans and the contributions of Native Americans to the United States.”

Native American woman detained by ICE in Iowa

Leticia Jacobo, a 24-year-old member of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, was detained by ICE in Polk County Jail in Des Moines, Iowa. She was released on Nov. 12 to her mother who worked to ensure Jacobo was not taken into federal custody.

American Indian College Fund names 12 students as 2025-26 ambassadors

The American Indian College Fund has released their 2025-26 cohort of student ambassadors. The ambassadors are tasked with supporting and promoting higher education for Native American students on their college campuses and in their tribal communities.

