COMMENTARY: What should be the uses of the Kituwah pavilion?

By BROOKLYN BROWN

Tsisqwohi (Birdtown)

Kituwah is the mother town of the Cherokee people. Principal Chief Joyce Dugan was instrumental in the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) reclaiming Kituwah, which is now a sacred, historic site owned by the tribe. EBCI Project Management recently completed a project to replace the airplane hangar adjacent to the Kituwah Mound with a multi-use pavilion to serve the needs of the site, but what are those needs specifically?

We know that the Kituwah pavilion is used annually for the Kituwah Celebration and the Remember the Removal Ride Send-Off in June. Kituwah has also been used for NCHSAA cross country meets. Most days you will see cyclists, runners, farmers, and others taking in the beauty of the site.

The use is varied, but the history is clear. This is a Cherokee place.

I recently submitted an application to hold a traditional Cherokee wedding ceremony under the pavilion at Kituwah and was denied due to the decision potentially setting a precedent for use. I am not upset, I respect the decision, and I agree that setting a precedent is important, but what is the precedent for use of the pavilion?

What is proper use of the pavilion and Kituwah as a site? Where is the line drawn?

Our intent was to hold a short ceremony under the pavilion that included the blanket ceremony and the friendship dance. It is my opinion that enrolled members should be able to hold traditional ceremonies at the mother town. It is also my opinion that enrolled members should be able to have birthday parties, family reunions, and celebrations for all the important moments at the mother town, because it is a place where Cherokee people have celebrated and gathered for thousands of years.

Opinion aside, there needs to be policy in place that outlines the intended use of the pavilion, so that the community is informed. What are your thoughts?