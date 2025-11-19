SPEAKING OF FAITH: I Miss Church, Part 2 of 3

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed.D.

Heb 10:24-25 “And let us consider how we may spur one another on toward love and good deeds, not giving up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but encouraging one another—and all the more as you see the Day approaching.” NIV

It pains me to consider that church leaders must weigh between keeping the doors open for the faithful few because it costs too much for the heat and lights to stay on.

Hebrews 12:28 “Wherefore, receiving a kingdom that cannot be shaken, let us have grace, whereby we may offer service well-pleasing to God with reverence and awe”

Excuses not to have service irritate me. The weather is another good one. The reason goes like this, “Well, the roads are bad, and we don’t want anyone to have an accident on their way to church.” In reality, that could be any day. Grown-ups know whether or not they can make it to church. “Well, we won’t have enough people to make the choir.” Alternatively, “Our Sunday school teachers can’t make it.” Or “Our preacher can’t get here.” All excuses. Improvise, adapt, overcome, and God will be glorified with the worship you bring. If you believe in loving the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your strength, you will beat satan, who is happy to keep your doors shut. Have church, in-season, and out-of-season. Depend on God. Have Faith. Be obedient and meet. Allow a deacon or layman to step up and teach or preach. It is time to repent and put first things first. Let us begin with the first commandment in the Old Testament and the New Testament.

Matthew 22 36-38 “Teacher, which is the great commandment in the law? And he said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the great and first commandment.”

I know the arguments and understand the desire to attract those ‘in the world’ to attend church with entertainment. But have we become so much like the world that it is hard to tell the difference? Have we lost our salt? Is our light like every other streetlight shining without brightness?

1 Peter 3:15 “but sanctify in your hearts Christ as Lord: being ready always to give answer to every man that asketh you a reason concerning the hope that is in you, yet with meekness and fear:”

Popularity with specific groups determined by age, income, and education is more important than the purpose of teaching and preaching sound doctrine and the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Size does not matter – well, maybe it does to the hireling who will justify a bigger paycheck. The size of the church and the variety of people in attendance are not up to the preacher or the deacons. It is up to God.

Think about this. Have you ever heard people say, “These are the things we must do to bring in those folks to grow our church?” That is nuts! How long has the ‘Church’ survived? Who insured the survival? God’s word states it plainly,

Isaiah 40:8 “The grass withereth, the flower fadeth; but the word of our God shall stand forever.”

The church has seen every political system, social empire, flavor of the year or decade, progressive church, and anti-church, and still, God draws those He desires to serve and worship Him. He is still on the throne, and His will be done. He draws His own. Not the colored lights and smoke, drums, or steel guitars. The computer-driven 120-inch flat panel displays can’t do it; God deserves all the praise, honor, and glory. Does having all that stuff make a difference? It might help if your priorities are straight. Jesus first! Let’s get that right before we get a new sound system, Okay?

Romans 1:21 “because that, knowing God, they glorified him not as God, neither gave thanks; but became vain in their reasonings, and their senseless heart was darkened.”