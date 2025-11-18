Prescribed burn planned for Cataloochee Valley on Nov. 18 

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – The National Park Service plans to conduct a prescribed burn in the Cataloochee Valley area of Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Tuesday, Nov. 18, weather permitting. Fire managers intend to burn approximately 89 acres across six fields to reduce hazardous fuels, restore native meadow habitats and maintain the historic landscape of the valley.

Prescribed fire is a key tool used to prevent the encroachment of woody vegetation, promote the growth of native grasses and wildflowers, and support wildlife species such as elk, wild turkey and ground-nesting birds. Without periodic fire, these open areas would gradually transition to forest, reducing biodiversity and altering the valley’s historic character.

Prescribed fire in November is also a tool for establishing native cool-season grasses that provide elk with high-quality forage during critical periods when other food sources are limited. The burn will reduce warm season plant debris and create optimal conditions for the germination and establishment of these cool-season grasses. In partnership with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, the park will later remove non-native species and seed the area with native species to encourage new growth and improve forage quality for elk and other wildlife.

Before ignition, fire specialists will assess weather and site conditions including wind, humidity and fuel moisture to ensure the burn meets safety and ecological objectives. If conditions are not favorable, the burn will be rescheduled.

During operations, visitors may see smoke and fire activity in the area. No closures are currently planned, but the park may implement temporary closures of roads or trails as needed to ensure public safety. Drivers are asked to reduce speed near work zones, avoid stopping along roadways and use headlights if smoke is present.

The prescribed burn will be conducted by trained wildland firefighters from the National Park Service and partner agencies. Crews will remain on-site to monitor the fire and ensure it stays within designated boundaries.

This prescribed burn is supported by donations from Friends of the Smokies.

For more information about prescribed fire in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, visit nps.gov/grsm/learn/nature/wildlandfire.htm.