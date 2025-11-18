Official Results of Annual Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) for Oct. 30

File Code Sheet for Annual Dinilawigi on Oct. 30

Res. No. 20: A resolution authorizing the withdrawal of funds from the EBCI Account derived from the Stony Ridge Fire Settlement with Duke Energy for the purpose of a Petersen Atlas AL-2 50YD Grapple Truck. TABLED

Res. No. 25: A resolution authorizing Cherokee Central Schools to submit a lease proposal to the U.S. Department of the Interior. AMENDED/PASSED, For – Unanimous, Absent – Kolanvyi (Big Cove) Rep. Lavita Hill

Res. No. 26: The Qualla Boundary Head Start and Early Head Start Program requests to apply and accept funds from the DHHS ACF OHS in the estimated amount of $4,371,022 for FY26-31. PASSED, For – Unanimous, Absent – Kolanvyi Rep. Lavita Hill

Res. No. 27: A resolution to provide for transparency in tribal governance. TABLED for WORK SESSION

Res. No. 28: A resolution to reaffirm Part 1, Section 19 of the Charter and Governing Document of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and Cherokee Code Chapter 117-12. TABLED for WORK SESSION

Res. No. 29: A resolution to reaffirm Res. No. 309 (2022), A resolution to establish a process by which proposed resolutions and ordinances are referred to committees for review before they are voted on by Tribal Council. DIED

Res. No. 30: A resolution to enhance transparency in tribal governance. TABLED

Res. No. 31: A resolution to allocate funding received from a Tribal Opioid lawsuit settlement. PASSED, For – Kolanvyi Rep. Venita Wolfe, Tsisqwohi (Birdtown) Rep. Boyd Owle, Tutiyi/Tsalagi Gadugi (Snowbird/Cherokee County) Rep. Michael Smoker, Taline Gahvsgi (Vice Chairman) David Wolfe, Tutiyi/Tsalagi Gadugi Rep. Adam Wachacha, Wayohi (Wolftown) Rep. Mike Parker, Wayohi Rep. Bo Crowe, Gavhsgi (Chairman) Jim Owle, Aniwodihi (Painttown) Rep. Shannon Swimmer, Aniwodihi Rep. Michael Stamper; Abstain – Elawodihi (Yellowhill) Rep. Shennelle Feather; Absent – Kolanvyi Rep. Lavita Hill

Res. No. 32: A resolution requesting that the option of Pickleball Courts be reviewed. AMENDED/PASSED, For – Unanimous, Absent – Kolanvyi Rep. Lavita Hill

Res. No. 33: Donation resolution for the Native All-American Football Game. PASSED, For – Unanimous, Absent – Kolanvyi Rep. Lavita Hill

Res. No. 34: A resolution recognizing Purple Lotus Day to raise awareness about domestic violence and promote healing, hope, and resilience among survivors. PASSED, For – Unanimous, Absent – Kolanvyi Rep. Lavita Hill

Res. No. 35: Federal SNAP Program. PASSED, For – Unanimous, Absent – Kolanvyi Rep. Lavita Hill

Res. No. 36: Construction of a new veterans facility. TABLED

Res. No. 37: Resolution requesting that non-enrolled fishing tours stop until policies and procedures and a registration process is created and approved by Business Committee. AMENDED/PASSED, For – Unanimous, Absent – Kolanvyi Rep. Lavita Hill

Res. No. 38: A resolution urging Congress to pass a funding resolution and end the federal government shutdown. PASSED, For – Unanimous, Absent – Kolanvyi Rep. Lavita Hill