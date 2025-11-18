OBITUARY: Harland “Buck” Squirrell

Harland “Buck” Squirrell, 61, of Cherokee, N.C., passed away on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, at Cherokee Indian Hospital in Cherokee, N.C., after a period of declining health.

Harland was a lifelong resident of Cherokee, living in the Wolftown community. He was retired from construction and had previously worked at Age Link and Dora Reed as a teacher’s assistant. He also worked earlier at Oconaluftee Indian Village. Harland was a loving husband and father who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was also well known for his clogging skills. He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church and met and married his wife at Macedonia Baptist Church.

Harland was preceded in death by his mothers, Irene Martin and Jean Jackson; and his father, Elijah “Truck” Jackson. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Arlene Squirrell and Martha (Marty) St. Clair; and niece, Mianna “Peaches” Squirrell.

Surviving are his wife, Glenda K. Squirrell of the home; a son, George Bushyhead of Clarksville, Tenn.; three daughters, Jessica Munson of Cherokee, N.C.; Cheyenne Smith of Whittier, N.C.; and Jade Squirrell of Cherokee, N.C.; six brothers, Herb Squirrell (Pam) of Cherokee, N.C.; Mark Jackson of Anchorage, Alaska; Fred Squirrell, Lamont Squirrell (Angel) , DD Martin, and George Sneed Jr., all of Cherokee, N.C.; three sisters: Sammie Saunooke and Mary Jean Littledave, Shane Kalonaheskie all of Cherokee, N.C.; and also surviving are a special friend, Anita Brown, along with two grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Friends and family will be received from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 24 at Macedonia Baptist Church, 1181 Wolftown Rd, Cherokee, NC 28719.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 24 at Macedonia Baptist Church in Cherokee, N.C., with Rev. Dan Conseen officiating. Burial will follow at Blythe-Burgess Cemetery in Cherokee, N.C.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.longhousefuneralhome.com.

Long House Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.