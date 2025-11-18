OBITUARY: Alexander Joseph Estep

Alexander Joseph Estep, 30, of Troy, Ill., went to be with the Lord on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. He died unexpectedly at his home in Whittier, N.C.

Alexander was born on Sept. 8, 1995, in Granite City, Ill. He was the beloved son of his adoptive parents, Wayne and Jamie Estep of Troy, Ill., as well as his birth parents, Kathryn Paschedag Jones and Charles Gibson. Alexander, known as “Saint” to his friends, brought a unique light into this world and will truly be missed. He enjoyed spending time with his girlfriend, Stefanie Arch, and her sons, participating in some of his favorite outdoor activities, such as fishing, hiking, and floating on the river.

He was preceded in death by his two grandfathers, Arthur Brown Jr. and Robert Paschedag.

Surviving are his parents and grandmothers, Marjorie Brown and Helen Paschedag; his siblings, Christopher (Candace) Estep, Stephanie (Timothy) Oller, Jessica (John) Bryarly, Kayleigh Estep, Michael Estep, Joshua Estep, and Miguel Estep; along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A Celebration of Life for Alexander will be held at a later date, and family and friends will be notified once details are confirmed.

