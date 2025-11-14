OBITUARY: Jackson G. Beck

Jackson G. Beck, 92, of Easley, S.C., and Towstring, N.C., went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. A native of Cherokee, he was the son of the late Arnold Beck and Gady Mathews Beck. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Lottie Raby Beck; one sister, Evangeline Chappell; and three children, Ted Beck, Terry Beck, and Jackie Beck.

He was a proud veteran who served his country with honor, a fisherman who found peace out on the water, and a man whose heart was full of love, strength, and wisdom. He had this quiet way of showing he cared through his stories, his laughter, and the way he always made you feel like you mattered.

He was loved by so many, and it’s no surprise why. He lived his life with kindness and humility, always putting others first. Those who knew him were truly blessed.

He is survived by his daughters, Trish Beck, Teresa Beck; grandchildren, J.T. Lance, and Sam Beck and wife April; great grandchildren, Ashlyn Beck, and Brentlee Beck, Malachi Morgan, and Maverick Morgan; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 18 at Towstring Cemetery. Brothers Eddie Stillwell, Chad Roach, and Raymond Mathews will officiate.