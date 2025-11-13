This Week in Native News

Compiled by BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

Cherokee Film involved with American Revolution documentary

“The American Revolution,” appearing on PBS Nov. 16, will include the Indigenous history of the American Revolution and the important role Tribal Nations played in the war. Cherokee Film consulted the documentary to provide the Indigenous perspective.

Urban Indian Health Institute sends out domestic violence survey

The Urban Indian Health Institute launched a national survey this month to collect data on the prevalence of brain injuries for American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian women who have experienced domestic violence and sexual assault.

First Nations leaders alarmed after federal budget threatens to cut reconciliation funds

Leaders of the First Nations in Canada are fighting to maintain reconciliation funding that provides social services including education, emergency management, and more, after the federal budget did not guarantee funding beyond spring 2026.

