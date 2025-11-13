November report from Aniwodihi (Painttown) Rep. Michael Stamper

Hello everyone,

This is my Council Report for the month of November. My goal is to submit this report to The One Feather during the week following each Council session. Please note that travel or holidays may occasionally delay submission, and I appreciate your patience when that happens.

As mentioned in my introductory piece, these reports will follow this format:

Community Events

Nov. 11 – Veteran’s Day

A ceremony was held at the Steve Youngdeer Post, where the Legion honored four veterans with accolades.

Nov. 20 – Special Election for Big Cove School Board

A special election will be held to fill the vacant Big Cove school board seat. Voting will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Nov. 25 – Cherokee Speakers Memorial Day

This event will take place at the Cherokee Speakers Place, beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Project Updates

Recently Completed Projects

(All of the following projects began the planning phase in 2024 and reached completion in 2025.)

Whitewater Landing

Misting Stations (Downtown)

Soco Falls

Mingo Falls

Rough Branch Playground

Post Office Expansion

Kituwah Hangar

Projects Currently Underway or Nearing Completion

Nvdiyeli Trail

The project is nearing completion. Concrete stairs are still needed, and new signage is in progress.

Ceremonial Grounds

The project is currently out for bid. Once the bidding process is complete, the contract will move to the Business Committee for approval. Until a contract is finalized, no completion date is available.

Multipurpose Facility (Old High School Site)

Currently in the design and development phase; a completion date has not yet been determined.

New Restroom Facilities for the Historical Area (Indian Village and Fire Mountain Trails)

Designs have been approved, and the RFP process is about to begin. The goal is to complete this project before the new season opens.

A common question from the community has been:

“How are we doing these projects? I thought the Tribe was broke.”

To clarify, American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds have been used to complete many of these capital projects. Going forward, new projects will be funded by tribal dollars. The Tribe is not broke. Every project goes through a rigorous vetting process, and the design and development phases are critical for estimating costs and ensuring that we meet community needs responsibly.

Ordinances

(All ordinances listed below may be revisited in the December Tribal Council session after meeting the 25-day waiting period.)

Amendments to CC Section 130A-113.28–130A-113.29, Article IV – Heart to Heart Child Advocacy Center

Amendments to the UCC Ordinance, Chapter 16D of the Cherokee Code, to include the Tribal Bingo Enterprise

Creation of the crime of taking indecent liberties with children

Inclusion of voluntary and involuntary manslaughter as crimes under the Cherokee Code

Amendments to the Judicial Code, Chapter 7 of the Cherokee Code

Compliance with NC State requirements for Underground Storage Tanks

Creation of a Deer Hunting Season

Update of terminology from “Natural Resource Officer” to “Game Warden”

Updates to fishing laws

Amendments to CC Sections 92-10 and 117-45.3 to allow qualified program managers and directors to be TERO Certified and to contract with the Tribe to provide services directly benefiting Tribal Members

Establishment of a Committee on Aging and Disability

Establishment of a Cherokee Fire and Rescue Commission

Work Sessions

Upcoming Work Sessions

Nov. 19

9 a.m. – Tabled Res. 10 (2025): Noquisi Initiative

Request to establish a line item in the overall budget for operations.

Request to establish a line item in the overall budget for operations. 10 a.m. – Tabled Ord. 6 (2025): Judicial Code

Updates presented by the Chief Justice.

Updates presented by the Chief Justice. 11 a.m. – Tabled Ord. 17 (2025): TERO Certification Amendments

Discussion on proposed changes to TERO certification eligibility.

Nov. 24

9:30 a.m. – Tabled Ord. 39 (2025): Establishing a Fire and Rescue Commission

Proposal to create a commission to oversee Fire and Rescue operations and serve as a liaison for the community.

Recently Held Work Sessions

Nov. 10

9 a.m. – Tabled Ord. 11 (2025): Underground Storage Tanks

Compliance with new state and federal requirements.

Compliance with new state and federal requirements. 10 a.m. – Tabled Ord. 13 (2025): Deer Hunting Season

Establishes a defined deer hunting season on Tribal Trust Lands.

Establishes a defined deer hunting season on Tribal Trust Lands. 11 a.m. – Tabled Ord. 12 & 14 (2025): Unlawful Searches by Game Wardens & Fishing Laws Ord. 12: Updates terminology, replacing “Natural Resource Officer” with “Game Warden.” Ord. 14: Revises language for licenses, permits, prohibitions, and penalties.



Monthly Question from Readers

This month’s topic addresses an issue of major importance to all federally recognized tribes. On Nov. 5 at 2:30 p.m., a subcommittee hearing was held for the Lumbee Fairness Act. Principal Chief Michell Hicks and Chief Ben Barnes of the Shawnee Tribe spoke in opposition to this legislation.

While I aim to keep these reports as free from political commentary as possible, this issue warrants factual discussion.

First, I want to thank Principal Chief Michell Hicks for representing our position with clarity, dignity, and professionalism.

A common question has been: “When will they make a decision on the Lumbee Fairness Act?”

This is a complex matter. The legislation, which seeks to grant federal recognition to the Lumbee, has been referred to the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs. A hearing was held on Nov. 5 to gather information, not to advance the bill. For the bill to move forward, a majority of the eleven committee members would need to vote in favor. If approved, it could then proceed to the Senate floor — though controversial bills rarely succeed as standalone legislation. Often, such language is instead attached to a “must-pass” bill.

Currently, the House has passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) with language recognizing the Lumbee. The Senate’s version does not include this language. The bill is now in a conference committee, which works to reconcile differences between the two versions. Both chambers must pass identical legislation before it goes to the President for approval — a process that is lengthy and unpredictable.

Your tribal government remains vigilant and informed throughout this process. The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) has fought this battle for many years and continues to have strong allies. While emotions ran high during the hearing, the lack of factual evidence presented by the Lumbee group speaks volumes.

We have consistently maintained that all groups seeking federal recognition should follow the Office of Federal Acknowledgment (OFA) process. It is not unreasonable to require proof of Native ancestry and adherence to established procedures. The EBCI has even supported efforts to create an expedited review process to make the OFA system more efficient. Our position remains firm: every group must follow the same fair and transparent process.

Thank you for taking the time to read this report. I look forward to sharing more updates with you next month. As always, please feel free to reach out with any questions or concerns.

Michael Stamper

Tribal Council Representative

(828) 736-6192

mikestamper@ebci-nsn.gov