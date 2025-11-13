Cherokee Police Commission holds November meeting

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Cherokee Police Commission held their monthly meeting in the Ginger Lynn Welch building on the afternoon of Nov. 13. Chairperson Anita Lossiah called the meeting to order at 12:03 p.m.

Commissioner Kym Parker led roll call. Commissioners in attendance were Rick Queen (Wayohi, Wolftown), Regina Rosario (Aniwodihi, Painttown), Treasurer Kym Parker (At-Large), Hillary Norville (Tutiyi, Snowbird & Tsalagi Gadugi, Cherokee Co.), and Chairperson Anita Lossiah (Elawodi, Yellowhill).

Joseph Buddy Johnson (Kolanvyi, Big Cove), Secretary Israel Rodriguez (At-Large), and Vice Chairperson Gene Tunney Crowe (Tsisqwohi, Birdtown) had an excused absence.

The agenda was approved with a motion by Parker seconded by Queen.

Guests in attendance were Cherokee Indian Police Department (CIPD) Assistant Chief of Police Josh Taylor, CIPD Attorney Cody White, and One Feather Reporter Brooklyn Brown.

Asst. Chief Taylor provided the monthly CIPD report. Taylor shared that three CIPD S.W.A.T. leaders recently attended and successfully completed additional S.W.A.T. training in Ohio. Taylor also expressed his appreciation for the administrative employees and police commissioners who help CIPD operate.

White and Taylor urged the commissioners to relay to their community members that they should always call 911, rather than 4131, because 911 records and creates a report of the call. White said people are often hesitant to call 911 because they are not necessarily in an emergency but reporting incidents. He reiterated that it is important to call 911 either way. Taylor added that if a crime is in progress, call 911, not your commissioner or council member.

White stated that the Office of the Tribal Prosecutor is fully staffed for the first time since 2019 with three prosecutors, and a full administrative staff. He also shared that the new evidence building, which the police commission advocated for, is coming along, and White is in the process of old evidence disposal.

The meeting adjourned at 1:10 p.m. with a motion by Parker seconded by Queen.