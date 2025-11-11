Noble warriors: Veteran’s Day event held in Cherokee

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – At the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces were honored during a Veteran’s Day ceremony at the headquarters of the Steve Youngdeer American Legion Post 143 in Cherokee, N.C.

“On Veterans Day, we’re honoring our living veterans, but we still remember and speak the names of those who have passed on – especially those who were killed in action, the last full measure,” said Warren Dupree, Post 143 commander.

“There are no noble wars. There are only noble warriors. And, today we will honor you, the veteran…Ladies and gentlemen, as you look at these veterans that are with us here this morning, look at them as warriors. Look at them as true warriors and heroes of this great nation, of our people, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.”

Commander Dupree spoke about the history of Veteran’s Day in the United States.

U.S. Congress passed a concurrent resolution in 1926 marking Armistice Day (Nov. 11) to recognize those who served in World War I. Congress passed an Act on May 13, 1938 making Armistice Day a legal federal holiday. Then, in 1954, Congress approved Public Law 380 on June 1 of that year, which amended the 1938 Act changing it from Armistice Day to Veteran’s Day. On Oct. 8, 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower issued the first Veteran’s Day Proclamation.

Commander Dupree commented, “We remember all Americans who served on active duty in the Armed Forces. And, it’s the sacrifices made at the behest of the country that are important. For some Americans, remembering veterans is a daily act. But, as a Nation, it is essential that we preserve the integrity of Nov. 11 as that one extra special day for the American people as a whole to pause in silence or demonstrate public recognition. Remembering – that one word, remembering – gives true meaning to service and sacrifice. Millions of American lives were forever altered because they donned a uniform to protect the freedoms and rights that we all take for granted. We owe an eternal debt of gratitude to them and acknowledge Veterans Day as that time that this debt comes due.”

Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks testified before the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs on Nov. 5 on S.107 (Lumbee Fairness Act). He noted, “I want to thank all the veterans for your service, your commitment, your dedication, and truly letting us have the freedoms that we enjoy today. This past week was a really tough week for a lot of people. It was emotional. It was a hard fight, and the fight continues to protect who we are as Cherokee people. To make sure that the pathway for these young guys continues to be bright. As leaders, it’s our responsibility to make sure that we fight as hard as we can for what is right. That’s the only way for us.

If you just step back and you think about all the history here and the warriors that came before and left us what we have – let’s go further back to the early 1800s…last week was hard. It was emotional. It was stressful. It was very difficult. But, can you imagine the burden of making sure that our people maintained our lands and to make sure that we maintained our integrity, maintained everything about our culture. The warriors that it took to keep us here. Last week was a drop in the bucket to the pressure that they put on their shoulders, the burden they put on their shoulders. But, it makes me proud today to know that we continue to fight.”

Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) Gahvsgi (Chairman) Jim Owle is a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He told the crowd, “Being a veteran myself, you never really understand or realize what it is until you get there. Getting there to boot camp, getting there to your ship…getting to my ship was an experience for me, an old boy from Cherokee, N.C., that didn’t know much about the Navy. But getting there and seeing that was amazing and just an experience for me that I’ll never forget.”

He added, “Thank you for all your dedication, your commitment, to all the veterans that served our country. Without them, we wouldn’t be in this place where we’re free on this great land. Thank you to all our warriors before this that really weren’t veterans, but they were warriors for us that fought to keep our homeland.”

Several people were honored during Tuesday’s event.

Gerard Ball Jr., an EBCI tribal member and the Tribe’s veteran services officer, received the Legionnaire of the Year Award. While not able to be present, Lew Harding, an EBCI tribal elder and former Post 143 commander, was awarded the Outstanding Service Award as well as a ‘Grateful Nation’ Pendleton and eagle feather (he will be given both at a later date). Amy Clark, a member of the Choctaw Nation, was honored with an eagle feather.

Lloyd Arneach Sr., an EBCI tribal elder, was presented with an official Commission as a Kentucky Colonel, the state’s highest honor and one bestowed on great Americans, as well as a shadow box of medals and ribbons from his time in the U.S. Air Force which included serving in the Vietnam War.

During that presentation, Commander Dupree read the Kentucky Colonel’s Toast, “I give you a person dedicated to honor, and authenticity, holding firm to the ideas of humility and service to others. They stand as a leader in their community and enjoy the hospitality that is a Kentucky tradition. Gracious in spirit, generous in action, kind in all that they do, and proud of the traditions of Kentucky.”

At the end of the event, the names of the following EBCI veterans who passed away this past year were called out as a bell was run in their memory: Solomon David “Sonny Boy” Owl – US Navy, Fred Bruner Lunsford – US Army, Reuben Edward Taylor – US Army, Allen “Leonard” Tolley – US Army, Samuel Clinton Arneach – US Navy, Ernest D. Panther – US Air Force, Rex Allen Swayney – US Army, George Durbin – US Marine Corps, Johnny Harrison Holloway – US Army, Fredrick “Horace” Arch Jr. – US Navy, Nicholas Donald Briggs III – US Army, Sheridan Everett “Sonny” Smith – US Army, Michael Farriday Lambert Sr.- US Navy, and Sally Kent – US Navy.