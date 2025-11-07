LETTER TO THE EDITOR: WNC citizen concerned about encroachment on press freedom

I write as a concerned citizen of western North Carolina to draw attention to the growing encroachment on press freedom under the current administration, and the implications this has for our local democracy.

A robust and independent press is a cornerstone of accountability in a free society. The First Amendment guarantees that “Congress shall make no law … abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press.” Yet recent developments suggest that this principle is under pressure. According to the non-profit Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), the United States — long considered a global leader in press freedom — is now facing what the group calls a “chilling effect” on independent journalism.

Some details worth noting:

CPJ’s report found that the administration’s executive actions and rhetoric had already fostered an environment of fear and uncertainty among news organizations about their ability to report freely.

A survey by the Pew Research Center found that 70 percent of U.S. adults are at least somewhat concerned about potential restrictions on press freedom. Only about one-third believe the media is “completely free” to report the news.

Internationally, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) flagged an “alarming deterioration” in the U.S. press-freedom ranking, noting the country’s slide among peer nations.

Specific actions: For example, the Pentagon Press Association and other press-freedom groups have decried new policies requiring journalists to pledge they will not obtain or report “unauthorized” material (even unclassified) when covering the Department of Defense, and to accept increased oversight of their movements.

Why this matters for a local community like ours: When press freedom erodes at the federal level, it creates precedent and momentum for restrictions at state and local levels. When journalists fear losing access or being penalized for asking hard questions, the public’s ability to receive independent information diminishes. In short, fewer questions get asked; fewer answers become known. This erodes the trust that underpins self-government.

In Western Carolina and across the state, our local newspapers, radio, TV and digital outlets perform the essential role of monitoring city halls, school boards, local law enforcement and other institutions. When that scrutiny is weakened, so is our ability to hold public servants accountable.

I urge readers and policymakers alike to remember that press freedom is not just an abstract ideal – it has real consequences for our day-to-day governance. We must support policies and practices that maintain open access to information, protect journalists’ rights, and preserve the media’s ability to act as watchdogs for the public interest.

Thank you for publishing this letter and for supporting a local press that serves our community.

MaryK Buranosky

Whittier, N.C.