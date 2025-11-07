Ask a Therapist: Tribal Resources, everything and nothing at the same time

By BROOKE BARRETT, LCMHC

Question: I have a 12-year-old autistic son, both him and I are enrolled (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians), his mother is not enrolled, and we all live off the Qualla boundary. My question is, can you please give me any info on help that the tribe may offer for enrolled members with autism?

When it comes to finding help, especially for our kids, it can sometimes feel like tribal resources are everything and nothing at the same time.

There are programs, supports, and caring people out there. But getting to them can feel like navigating a maze blindfolded.

Even for someone like me, who works in mental health and stays connected to the community, it took weeks of phone calls, messages, and redirections before I finally landed on the right person to talk to about autism support for enrolled families.

That person was Candi Ross, who coordinates an Autism Support Group at the Dora Reed Family Center. The group meets every second Wednesday of the month at 5 p.m. It’s a warm, welcoming space for parents and caregivers to share their stories, get information, and feel less alone. For many families, that first meeting can be the turning point from isolation to connection.

The Reality Behind “Resources”

We often hear that “there are resources available through the Tribe,” but what that really means depends on who you ask and where you live.

There’s no single list or phone number that connects families to everything they might qualify for. Instead, resources are spread across departments, programs, and individuals who are each doing their best but not always working in sync.

If you live off the Boundary, or you’re new to navigating tribal systems, it can be especially difficult to know where to start. For families already under stress, this confusion can feel like a wall that keeps them from getting the help they need.

Where to Begin – Snapshot Down Below

If your child has autism or you suspect they might, it helps to start with your child’s Primary Care Provider at the Cherokee Indian Hospital (CIHA).

Your provider can make referrals for evaluations, therapy, and other supports through Analenisgi Child & Family Services.

If your family is eligible for Purchased and Referred Care (PRC), you can also ask about coverage for outside specialists or therapy programs. PRC can sometimes assist with costs when services aren’t available directly through CIHA.

Families on Medicaid should also know about the EBCI Tribal Option, which coordinates medical and behavioral health care for enrolled members. This includes coverage for therapies related to autism when medically necessary.

Other Helpful Resources

Family Support Network of Western North Carolina

This nonprofit connects families raising children with disabilities or special healthcare needs. They offer emotional support, resource navigation, and parent-to-parent connections.

TEACCH Autism Program – Asheville

Offers autism evaluations, parent education, and behavior support for families across Western North Carolina.

Vaya Health – Innovations Waiver

For long-term developmental supports, families can apply for the Innovations Waiver through Vaya Health. This program helps pay for in-home and community services for individuals with developmental disabilities. The waitlist is long, so it’s best to apply early.

INDIGENOUS PEOPLE CAN GET A FREE Blue Cross Blue Shield Plan-

I found out while pregnant that there are specific BCBS plans for enrolled members of a tribe that allow you more freedom in choosing your healthcare. Just being enrolled you might qualify for free or low-cost insurance. If you are anything like me and blackout when you see the word insurance you are welcome to contact Joshua Sheeder. He did the entire process for me and it was FREE. Seems too good to be true, but it’s legit. Even if you just have questions I cannot urge you enough to reach out to him. (He’s also enrolled with Kaw Nation in Oklahoma so it’s another native helping you)

The Bigger Picture

What I learned through this process is that our Tribe has heart. There are dedicated, compassionate people working hard every day to make sure families are cared for. But the system itself still depends heavily on word-of-mouth and persistence.

If you don’t know who to call,or you’re not already connected to someone in the know, it’s easy to fall through the cracks. That’s especially true for families living off the Boundary or those who are new to navigating these systems.

This column exists, in part, to bridge those gaps. My hope is that by sharing information, we can make the path clearer for the next family.

If you’re reading this and know of additional resources, programs, or contacts that could help enrolled families caring for children with autism or other developmental needs, please share them. Let’s keep this conversation going so families don’t have to start from scratch every time they reach out for help.

“When we share what we know, no one has to face it alone.”

RESOURCE HIGHLIGHTS

Autism Support Group – Dora Reed Family Center

Meets second Wednesday of each month at 5 p.m.

Contact: Candi Ross

Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority (CIHA)

Primary Care & Analenisgi Behavioral Health

(828) 497-9163

Analenisgi Child & Family Services ext. 6549

Purchased & Referred Care ext. 6214

Family Support Network of WNC

(828) 213-0033

familysupportwnc.org

TEACCH Autism Program – Asheville

(828) 251-6319

Vaya Health – Innovations Waiver

1-800-962-9003

Sheeder Insurance- joshua@sheederinsurance.com

405-412-6386

Have a mental health or relationship question? Submit anonymously to Ask a Therapist at asktherapistbrooke@gmail.com. Your question might help others too.

**This column is for educational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional mental health advice, diagnosis, or treatment. If you are in crisis, please reach out to a licensed mental health provider or dial 911