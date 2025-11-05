OBITUARY: Michael Farriday Lambert Sr.

Michael Farriday Lambert Sr., 90, of the Yellowhill Community, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025. A native of Cherokee, he was the son of the late Carl Glen and Laura Josephine Swayney Lambert. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his two brothers, Patrick Monahan Lambert, Carl Glen Lambert Jr., and granddaughter, Amanda Marie Farmer.

He retired with 22 years of service as an Electronic Technician with the Navy. His last rank was Chief Petty Officer. He was a member of Cherokee Baptist Church, and an enrolled member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. Above all he loved gardening. He was a loving father and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret Maxine Walker Lambert; daughter, Beverly Sue Famer (James); five sons, Michael F. Lambert Jr. (Michelle), Carl Scott Lambert (Sherry), Roger Eric Lambert (Lynn), Patrick Walker Lambert, and John Wesley Lambert; grandchildren, Whitney Lambert, Weston Lambert, and Bryson Lambert, Keyonah Lambert (Tagan Crowe), and Shana Blythe (Driver); two great granddaughters, Elohi Crowe, and Tsola Crowe; one sister, Peggy Ann Lambert Pilkington; one nephew, Ernst Lambert (Sandy), and niece, Laura Owl (James).

Funeral Services will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 8 at Crisp Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Lambert Branch Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday at the Funeral Home.