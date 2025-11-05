OBITUARY: Brina “Bri-Bri” L. Blauvelt

LUDOWICI, Ga. – Brina “Bri-Bri” L. Blauvelt, 24, passed away Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, in Savannah, Ga. Born in Robbinsville, N.C., she had lived in McIntosh County for the past 20 years. She graduated from McIntosh County Academy, Class of 2019, and was a communications officer for Wiregrass 911 in Darien for the past three years.

Bri-Bri was a wonderful mother and a loving daughter, granddaughter, sister, and friend. She had attended Crescent Baptist Church and was preceded in death by her mother, Brandi Powers.

Survivors are her daughter, Bri’Ellyn Matos of Ludowici; father, Roger Blauvelt Jr. of Darien; sisters, Jessica Blauvelt of Robbinsville, N.C., Jasmine Lennon of S.C., and Kendall Clark of Darien; brothers, Bradley Powers of Darien, and Raven Powers of Cherokee, N.C.; paternal grandparents, Wilma Monroe (Audley) of Darien and Roger Blauvelt Sr. (Regina) of Brunswick; maternal great-grandmother, Mollie Lossiah of Cherokee, N.C.; two nephews and several aunts and uncles.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Howard Funeral Home, 57 Oak St NW in Ludowici, Ga.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 8 11 a.m. at Ebenezer Cemetery in Eulonia, with Pastor Danny Stilwell officiating.

