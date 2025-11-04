SPEAKING OF FAITH: Easy Peasy, Part 2 of 2

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed.D.

Scripture References: Proverbs 14:12, Romans 1:28, Hebrews 5:14, 1Kings 3:9

Yes, I agree we are to love the sinner and hate the sin, but if the package is one and the same, I must go back to old-school thought. The antichristian point of view is to make an example of Jesus and quote His commandment to ‘love one another.’ As Christians, we cannot deny that Jesus said to love one another is the second greatest commandment. But do I need to bring out all the places written in red where Jesus condemns those He didn’t win over? Yes, Jesus did not win or convert everyone He met to His Good News. Some tried to kill Him on the spot; others just turned and walked away. Remember, this is the same Christ who whipped and threw a righteous fit over the money changers in the temple. He is the same Jesus who cursed towns and Pharisees for their wicked thoughts, actions, and disbelief. Fashion yourself with that idea of ‘Love Your Neighbor.’

It is all about context. Some will never come to Christ and have been given over to their evil thoughts. Many were asked, and few were chosen. Yes, God wants all to come to His table – the wedding feast, but some who reject the invitation might not get asked again.

Romans 1:28 “And even as they refused to have God in their knowledge, God gave them up unto a reprobate mind, to do those things which are not fitting;”

Satan is a liar, and if you think he isn’t any good at it, you’d be dead wrong. Eternally, dead wrong. He doesn’t have to tell us that something is good when it is clearly not and profoundly against God’s word. He tells us it doesn’t matter or that there are many ways to get to heaven, or if you travel far enough away from home, you can do what you want; it’s not really sinning. As Christians, we all need to take a long, hard look at the plumb line and see what’s straight and what is crooked. That’s the test; God’s word is the plum line.

Maybe you’re a cherry picker. You know, one of those folks who relate to portions of the Bible that suit their lifestyle and disregard the rest. How easy is it to distinguish right and wrong now? Examine yourselves, and I’ll examine myself. We have moved too far, and our index line on the scale towards death is dropping faster than the Dow Jones after the Trade Towers were knocked down.

Hebrews 5:14 “But solid food is for full-grown men, even those who by reason of use have their senses exercised to discern good and evil.”

1Kings 3:9 “Give thy servant therefore an understanding heart to judge thy people, that I may discern between good and evil; for who is able to judge this thy great people?”

There is no compromise when considering my Christian beliefs and God’s Word. To think contrary to this world sets us apart and puts us in the crosshairs as a target for persecution. So be it. I am blessed.

God, and Father, Lord Above All, it is so easy to do wrong when we lose sight of You and Your Word. Forgive us when we forget that we are not number one and that our wisdom is extremely lacking compared to Yours. Lord, remind us You are in control, and Your way is the only right way to live. Keep us strong and bold to stand for our convictions, that You give us through Your Word and Spirit. Amen.