Report from Aniwodihi (Painttown) Rep. Michael Stamper

Hello everyone,

My name is Michael Stamper, and I have the honor of serving as the Council Representative for the Painttown Community. If you’re unfamiliar with me, I began my role in January 2023, filling the remaining months of the term vacated by the late and great Miss Tommye Saunooke. Since then, I’ve had the great privilege of being re-elected twice to continue serving the Painttown Community.

I was a big fan of Miss Tommye. When we reflect on the careers of our Tribal Representatives and their accomplishments, her name always stands out—especially for one of her most memorable phrases: “We’re Tribal Council; we are the keepers of the purse.” While that saying will always be associated with her, one of the many things she will also be remembered for is her community report, which she mailed to her constituents.

That brings me to the reason for this article. Over the past few years, I’ve visited many homes and spoken with numerous community members, and a common request has been: “Can you send out a community report like Tommye used to?” I’ll admit that I tried to replicate her approach during my first term, but the reality is – there will never be another representative like Miss Tommye.

So, rather than trying to recreate what she did so well, I decided to take a different route by using the resources available today to create something similar, but with a broader reach. The Cherokee One Feather is an incredible communication tool for the EBCI, reaching far more readers than any mailing list I could assemble. I don’t believe in “reinventing the wheel,” so I reached out to the editor of the One Feather to explore how we could collaborate – creating an outlet that both serves our community and helps answer some of the questions the publication often has of our Tribal Government officials.

This brings me to this article – my first, and hopefully the beginning of a long and meaningful series. In this introductory piece, I want to share my goals for this effort and my commitment to improving transparency between your Tribal Government and all enrolled members. Of course, transparency can only be achieved through cooperation—both from those providing the information and those receiving it.

I want you to feel the respect and dedication I’m putting into these articles. This effort takes time and care because I believe every enrolled member deserves a better understanding of what your Tribal Government is doing each month. This venture is for enrolled members, and solely for enrolled members. In keeping with current Tribal Government policy, specific financial figures will not be included.

I humbly ask that when I share information, it is received and discussed respectfully. I’m more than happy to answer questions related to finances, as long as that information is treated with the care it deserves. Unfortunately, while the One Feather is a great platform, it’s also publicly accessible – meaning that groups not part of any federally recognized tribe can read, copy, and use our information in ways that could undermine the established federal recognition process for legitimate Native tribes. For that reason, I must sometimes withhold details that could be used against our people. I hope you understand and respect that decision.

With that said, this column will be shaped by what the enrolled members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) truly want to know. This is your report, and the content will reflect your interests and priorities.

Here’s the format you can expect for future articles:

Community Events Upcoming events Recaps of recent events

Project Updates Current projects and projected deadlines Newly approved projects Potential future projects

Ordinances Newly submitted ordinances and their intent Tabled ordinances and when they may be revisited

Work Sessions Upcoming sessions Summaries of recently held sessions and outcomes

Monthly Question from Readers Each month, I’ll answer one or more popular questions submitted by readers. This is your opportunity to ask about matters that may have gone unanswered. Please remember that questions must be asked respectfully, and financial details cannot be disclosed.



While travel and representation at various meetings are important aspects of our roles, I believe that travel updates should be shared directly by each community’s representative, as they vary based on the individual. I also will not disclose meeting strategies or political discussions that could create unnecessary conflicts. As your representative, I’m committed to working with all parties in the best interest of the EBCI as a whole.

In closing, I want to say how truly excited I am to connect with more enrolled members through this new venture. While I represent the Painttown community, I also believe my responsibility extends to the entire EBCI, and this platform will help ensure that everyone stays informed.

Thank you all for your continued support – I hope you enjoy this new way of staying connected.

My contact information is as follows:

Phone: (828) 736-6192

Email: mikestamper@ebci-nsn.gov