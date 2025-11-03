Submitted by EBCI Public Health and Human Services

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has directed the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) to pause all November SNAP (Food and Nutrition Services) benefits due to the ongoing federal government shutdown. In response, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) leadership has passed Resolution No. 35 (2025) to support Tribal members impacted by this disruption. The resolution includes encouraging Tribal members to utilize the Tribal Food Distribution Program, expanding the Family Support Emergency Pantry, and providing direct financial assistance, if necessary, to SNAP participants adversely affected by the pause.

If you or a member of your household is an enrolled EBCI member adversely affected by the SNAP delay and lives in Swain, Jackson, Graham, Cherokee, Haywood, or Macon, or Buncombe county, you may be eligible to receive emergency food assistance. To discuss accessing Emergency Food Assistance for EBCI SNAP recipients, please contact one of the following numbers:

PHHS Administration: 828-359-6180

Tribal Foods Distribution Program: 828-359-9751

EBCI WIC: 828-359-6237 or 828-359-6232

Family Support Services: 828-359-6092

Frequently asked questions about SNAP and the federal shutdown:

Why are November benefits paused?

The federal government is currently shut down. On Oct. 10, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) directed state agencies to delay issuance of November FNS benefits until further notice.

Are October benefits still on my card?

Yes. Any FNS benefits currently on your EBT card remain available to use. Benefits do not expire due to the federal shutdown. Check the balance with ebtEDGE app, online at ebtEDGE.com or call 1-888-622-7328.

Should I still submit my renewal paperwork?

Yes. It is critical that you submit all renewal paperwork by your deadline. If you miss your renewal deadline, your benefits will end, and you will have to reapply. Continue to submit all required documents on time.

I have a recertification interview scheduled. Should I still do it?

Yes. Please complete all scheduled interviews and submit all requested paperwork. County DSS staff are continuing to process cases so that benefits can be issued without delay once federal authorization is received.

For more information, NCDHHS will continue sharing the latest updates about the federal shutdown’s impact on NCDHHS programs on its website. EBCI members may contact their local benefits office:

Qualla Boundary: (828)-497-4317

Swain: (828)-488-6921

Jackson: (828)-586-5546

Graham: (828)-479-7911

Cherokee: (828)-837-7455

Haywood: (828)-452-6620

Macon: (828)-349-2124

Buncombe: (828)-250-5500

Additional Food resources:

Visit the PHHS Food Resource Guide: https://phhs.ebci-nsn.gov/food-resource-guide/

MANNA FoodBank & Community Markets: https://mannafoodbank.org/where-to-get-help/

211 Resource Finder: https://nc211.org/

