Cherokee Central Schools and community partners present “Community Book Gardens” at National Conference

Submitted by Cherokee Central Schools

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Cherokee Central Schools (CCS) and community partners presented “Community Book Gardens: Growing Language and Literacy in Cherokee Nation” at the 2025 National Center for Families Learning Conference in Charlotte, N.C., on Monday, Nov. 3.

Panelists included Kristina Hyatt, director of Native Health for the Center for Native Health; Consie Girty, superintendent of Cherokee Central Schools; Chi Shipman, Qualla Boundary Public Library manager; and Michele Galloway, HOPE Center and Pre-K director for CCS. Partners from Unite for Literacy and the National Center for Families Learning (NCFL) also joined the discussion.

The presentation highlighted how the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians is blending heritage and innovation to advance literacy, preserve the Cherokee language, and strengthen family connections.

CCS officials noted that attendees shared that the session was inspiring, heartfelt, and energizing, sparking ideas they plan to implement in their own communities.

“We’re proud to share how Cherokee Central Schools and our partners are honoring our language, culture, and families while encouraging innovation in learning,” said Superintendent Girty.