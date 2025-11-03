Alea Martens will make modeling debut at Kananesgi

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Kananesgi Fashion Show will be held at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort on Saturday, Nov. 8, and Alea Martens, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI), will make her modeling debut. She will model clothes by Mrs. Freida Saylor, an EBCI tribal member and designer.

Martens noted, “Considering I’ve never modeled before, but attended the practices that were held for first-timers, and have also attended other Kananesgi Fashion Shows to watch my gorgeous little sister walk, I would say I’m excited to display the confidence that the runway models possess – after I get out of my comfort zone – as well as getting to wear the gorgeously made apparel by the talented artists! I’m also excited that I don’t have to do my own hair and makeup for once.”

When asked if she thought this would lead to more modeling in the future, Martens commented, “Depending on how well this show goes for myself, being a first-timer, I would say absolutely, if asked. I would have never thought of myself being a fashion show model, ever, and I was actually super hesitant when I was asked, but after I got to try on my beautiful outfit, the excitement and confidence grew tremendously.”

Martens described her fashion style, “I believe everyone, including myself, knows me to always be wearing black everything and oversized clothes, something sporty – baggy sweats and t’s are my fav with my black adidas slides. I haven’t worn heels confidently since my college days, so I am a bit nervous about walking the runway in front of the whole Rez. But, after trying my colorful outfit on, I am overwhelmed with excitement, and nervousness at the same time, it’s very different from my style. The ambivert in me will be spinning for sure. Just know, when everyone sees me, I will be hiding my worriedness the whole time I’m struttin’ it.”

She encourages others to give modeling a try. “Life is meant to be lived; experiences are meant to be had. It’s for sure a step out of your comfort zone.”