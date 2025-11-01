Behind the designs: Alex Lane returns to the Kananesgi Fashion Show  

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Alexandria Lane is a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) and the manager of visitor services for the Museum of the Cherokee People. Lane made her debut as a designer in the 2024 Kananesgi Fashion Show, and she will be returning this year with a new collection.

“Last year was stressful but so fun since it was my first time designing for Kananesgi. It was a lot of relearning sewing techniques that I’ve not done in years and learning how to build a collection on a deadline. I feel like I was able to figure out how I work as a designer and a seamstress and it made me excited to do it again, because now I know my process,” she said.

“I also feel like seeing the work from other designers definitely inspires me because everyone is so creative in their own way.”

Lane has degrees in fashion merchandising and consumer journalism from the University of Georgia, as well as a Professional Designation Associate of Arts degree in beauty marketing and product development from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles, Calif.

“I have dabbled in different mediums for my artwork, ranging from painting to digital to beadwork and such, mostly making pieces for myself, friends and family when I felt the mood strike,” she said.

“Part of my college experience was taking textile and design classes, so I had experience designing a collection and sewing clothing, but up until the 2024 show, I had never produced a full tangible collection.”

Lane’s 2024 collection was an ethereal grouping of angelic light blue and white pieces including traditional Cherokee feather capes. This year, Lane’s collection is inspired by traditional Cherokee medicines.

“I had a fun time with my collection this year. I actually found out I was pregnant at the beginning of the year and ended up doing some light research into traditional medicines used for various feminine ailments and conditions. As I was looking up each individual plant, I was inspired by the colors and textures of the blooms that are produced by each plant, and I have incorporated that into my collection. It’s a very feminine and colorful collection and I am excited to share it with everyone.”

With the show just around the corner, Lane is anticipating a fun-filled evening of art and community, “I am most excited to spend the day with community. Part of what makes the show so special is that, especially as a designer, you get to spend your day getting ready with your models, backstage with other designers, and engaging with the community members who come to see the show, and it’s all centered around Indigenous artwork, which is very cool,” she shared.

“The coordinators, Hope [Huskey], Faith [Long-Presley], Tara [McCoy] and Tonya [Carroll], have done an amazing job at continuing to build this show up, and it seems to develop more each year which has provided a platform for our designs to be shown alongside other major Indigenous designers.”