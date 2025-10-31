Resolution recognizing Purple Lotus Day passes unanimously

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Sheyahshe Littledave, public information officer for the Office of the Principal Chief, and Billie Jo Rich, Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault (DVSA) program manager, walked in a resolution during Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) Annual Council on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 30 for the EBCI to officially recognize the third Thursday of the month of October as Purple Lotus Day in honor of survivors of domestic violence.

The resolution stated that, “The purple lotus flower serves as a powerful emblem of healing and renewal, embodying the strength and courage of survivors who have endured the cycle of violence and are reclaiming their power and voice.”

The EBCI DVSA program held the first EBCI Purple Lotus Day event on Oct. 22 at the Cherokee Welcome Center.

The resolution passed unanimously, with Elawodi Rep. Shenelle Feather and Aniwodihi Rep. Shannon Swimmer commending Littledave and Rich for bringing in the resolution.