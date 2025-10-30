Waleli Crow brings an artist’s eye to modeling  

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Waleli Crow is surrounded daily by art, and modeling offers her another artistic outlet. Crow, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, is a student at the Savannah College of Art and Design in Savannah, Ga. where she majors in dramatic writing with minors in film and television and graphic design.

She has modeled in the Kananesgi Fashion Show for three years and will participate in the upcoming show as a model for designer Nancy Pheasant.

Crow commented, “The entire idea that I’m physically presenting another artist’s hard work in such a creative way is so inspiring! A lot of people tend to forget that fashion designers are artists too! Having another human being invent new ways to express their mind’s work and choosing me to help make that vision possible is such an incredible feeling.”

Her involvement in Kananesgi has led to more opportunities. “These past three years have given me the confidence to put myself out there more and audition for other modeling opportunities. Since then, I’ve been a model for a few photographers, and I was even a live model for a painter.”

Crow loves fashion, and she enjoys the opportunity to wear various styles while modeling. “My style is more vampire goth with a mix of trad goth dribbled in there, but that doesn’t steer me away from trying on different styles! I love being able to jump out of my comfort zone and try all kinds of new things! Life is all about experiencing, and modeling has allowed me to do that and more!”

When asked what advice she’d give to others thinking of modeling, Crow noted, “Embrace the embarrassment because, at the end of the day, you were the one picked to present an artist’s work.”

She has begun doing some fashion design herself. “I’ve designed and made a few customized bags and designed my own shirts that are getting ready to drop, alongside my new shop. I also designed the designs for my mother’s (Sarah Crow) clothes in last year’s fashion show.”

You can see her at the Kananesgi Fashion Show set for Saturday, Nov. 8 at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort.