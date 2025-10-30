This Week in Native News

Compiled by BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

The Rockwell Museum celebrates 50 years with “Native Now” exhibit

The Rockwell Museum in Corning, New York, will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2026 with an exhibit titled, “”Native Now: Contemporary Indigenous Art at The Rockwell Museum,” running from Jan. 24 to May 4, 2026.

Read more: Celebrating 50 Years: The Rockwell Museum Looks to the Future with ‘Native Now’ | Arts & Entertainment

Enbridge Line 5 reroute around reservation in Wisconsin

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approved a reroute of the 41-mile Enbridge Gas Line 5 oil pipeline. 12 miles of the pipeline must be moved from the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa reservation by June 2026.

Read more: Enbridge Line 5 reroute around Wisconsin reservation approved by U.S. Army Corps

Typhoon Halong devastates Alaska Native communities

Typhoon Halong hit the southwest coast of Alaska on the evening of Oct. 11, leaving many Alaska Native homes destroyed.

Read more: What we know about the devastating storm in Western Alaska : NPR