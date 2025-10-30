This Week in Native News

Compiled by BROOKLYN BROWN
One Feather Reporter
The Rockwell Museum celebrates 50 years with “Native Now” exhibit
The Rockwell Museum in Corning, New York, will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2026 with an exhibit titled, “”Native Now: Contemporary Indigenous Art at The Rockwell Museum,” running from Jan. 24 to May 4, 2026.
Enbridge Line 5 reroute around reservation in Wisconsin
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approved a reroute of the 41-mile Enbridge Gas Line 5 oil pipeline. 12 miles of the pipeline must be moved from the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa reservation by June 2026.
Typhoon Halong devastates Alaska Native communities
Typhoon Halong hit the southwest coast of Alaska on the evening of Oct. 11, leaving many Alaska Native homes destroyed.
