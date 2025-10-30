Ray Kinsland Leadership Institute awarded grants from the Cherokee Preservation Foundation

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Ray Kinsland Leadership Institute (RKLI), a department of the Cherokee Boys Club, has announced that it has received two grant awards from the Cherokee Preservation Foundation (CPF) to support its culturally based leadership programs for youth and adults.

The first grant, totaling $156,156, will fund the Duyugodv’i Right Path Adult Leadership Program for one year and launch a pilot plant program. Right Path is a yearlong adult leadership initiative for enrolled members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) who seek to strengthen their understanding of Cherokee culture, history, values, and leadership. Participants explore the seven Cherokee Core Values: Group Harmony, Sense of Place, Strong Individual Character, Educating the Children, Honoring the Past, Spirituality, and Sense of Humor. They also learn from community knowledge keepers and complete a group project that serves the Cherokee community. The addition of the pilot plant program will expand the adult curriculum to include hands-on cultural learning tied to traditional plants and their uses.

The second CPF grant for $256,919, supports RKLI’s youth programs: the Cherokee Youth Council (CYC) and the Youth Cultural Exchange Program (YCEP). The Cherokee Youth Council engages EBCI youth in grades 7–12 in cultural learning, community service, and leadership development. Members gain valuable experience through service projects, traditional skill-building, and public speaking opportunities while representing Cherokee youth at local and national events. The Youth Cultural Exchange Program for regional youth in grades 9-12, provides cross-cultural learning experiences that promote cultural understanding, service, and global awareness. In 2026, YCEP participants will travel to Costa Rica and Panama, where they will engage in community service, environmental education, and cultural exchange with Indigenous communities.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Cherokee Preservation Foundation for its continued partnership and support,” said Tonya E. Carroll, RKLI department manager. “These grants allow us to continue providing selfless leadership opportunities rooted in Cherokee culture and values to help grow the next generation of leaders.”

For more information about the programs, visit www.rkli.org.