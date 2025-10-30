Annual Council resolution to reaffirm Resolution 309 (2022) dies on the floor

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – On the morning of Thursday, Oct. 30, Res. 29 (2025), submitted by Joseph Owle from Wayohi (Wolftown), died on the floor during Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) Annual Council. The resolution would have reaffirmed Res. 309 (2022), which passed.

Res. 309 (2022) is “A resolution to establish a process by which proposed resolutions and ordinances are referred to committees for review before they are voted on by Tribal council.”

A process has not been established for resolutions, but for ordinances, a process exists in adherence to Cherokee Code Sec. 117-38 Legislative reading ordinance; form of ordinances.

Tutiyi (Snowbird)/Tsalagi Gadugi (Cherokee Co.) Rep. Adam Wachacha said he would be presenting amendments to Res. 309 in hopes that a process can be established.

Wayohi (Wolftown) Rep. Bo Crowe said he did not support the resolution because “our communities are our committees that give final approval”.