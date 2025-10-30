A Butterfly’s Heart: Melah Perkins’ fashion show debut

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Kimmemelah Chontay Perkins, or Melah, Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and Sioux, is a beadwork and quillwork artist making her debut as a designer in the Kananesgi Fashion Show coming up Nov. 8.

“My biggest inspiration with design is my mom and my dad, because of their teachings that they taught me at a young age and how to express myself as a Native American through art, and be proud of who I am and where I come from,” Perkins said.

“Culture has always been really important to me. Whenever I was growing up, my mom taught me crafts including beading and sewing. I wasn’t the best sewer at first, but I’m now learning.”

Perkins shared that her designs in the Fashion Show are inspired by her name, Kimmemelah Chontay, which means Butterfly’s Heart.

“Deciding to be a designer in the Fashion Show was a big stepping stone for me to step out of my comfort zone and showcase who I am. So, whenever [Kananesgi] were trying to get us to come up with our theme and what we were trying to bring to our vision boards, I thought ‘How could I make this something that represents me?’ I’ve kind of incorporated the meaning of who I am into my designs, and that comes with my Indian name.”

Perkins said that Keredith “Tooter” Owens and Lauren Good Day are two Native artists who inspire her to create.

“I feel like through designs and art, you feel seen and heard. It’s like bringing light to who we are and that we’re still here as Native people,” she said.

“Our art, our culture and our language, that’s who we are. I think it’s very important to express that. That’s our identity, so let’s be proud of it.”