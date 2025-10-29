“The web grows stronger”: The story behind Kananesgi

By TONYA CARROLL

Department Manager at Ray Kinsland Leadership Institute

What began as a bold vision to bring Cherokee art to the world has become one of the region’s most celebrated showcases of Indigenous creativity. The Kananesgi events, including an art market, competition, and fashion show, were created to uplift artists of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) and celebrate both tradition and innovation.

The idea for Kananesgi came from master artist Tara McCoy, an EBCI tribal member who imagined a platform where Cherokee artists could share their work, build confidence, and reach wider audiences. She teamed with Hope Huskey and Tonya E. Carroll, both EBCI tribal members, to develop three connected events, an art market, an art competition, and a fashion show that would highlight Cherokee culture and creativity.

“My goal with Kananesgi was to give our artists a platform,” says McCoy. “Our people are creative, talented, and beautiful. These events are a way to share that with everyone.”

The first event, the Didanisisgi Pottery Festival, was held in April 2016 at the old Cherokee Indian Fairgrounds. Over the next few years, the festivals grew to include basketry, carving, and 2D art, expanding opportunities for EBCI artists. In 2018, Kananesgi introduced its Fashion Show, and by 2019, multiple festivals filled the calendar.

When the pandemic halted large gatherings, the organizers pivoted to a virtual art market and fashion show, keeping the creative spirit alive and the community connected.

As the fashion show took shape, a community meeting confirmed strong support for Indigenous fashion in Cherokee. Designers and models embraced the opportunity to bring cultural stories to the stage. In the years that followed, guest designers from other tribal nations began joining the runway, adding new perspectives and styles.

Kenny Glass, a Cherokee Nation and Wyandot textile artist known for his bold, story-driven designs, was invited to participate because of his exceptional work and close ties to the Cherokee community. Peshawn Bread, a Comanche/Kiowa/Cherokee filmmaker and creative director, first came to Kananesgi to lead model training workshops and will return this year as a guest designer. Other notable guest designers have included Keli Gonzales (Cherokee), Lesley Hampton (First Nations), and this year’s other featured designer, Randi Nelson (Secwépemc), each contributing their unique vision to the show’s growing reputation for creativity and inclusion.

Kananesgi also works to include local small businesses and community talent in every part of the production. Local artists and entrepreneurs serve as models, makeup and hair artists, stage crew, photographers, and graphic designers, contributing their skills to bring each event to life. The show also partners with local sponsors and vendors, ensuring that Kananesgi’s success directly supports the community that built it.

Beyond the events themselves, Kananesgi invests in the growth and well-being of EBCI artists year-round. Participants receive individual artist training that has included professional headshots, artist bios, and workshops on tax preparation, social media, marketing, customer service, table presentation, digital payments, pricing artwork, and applying to other art shows. In 2025, Kananesgi hosted an Artist Wellness Day focused on caring for the whole person physically, mentally, and spiritually to prevent burnout and support long-term creativity.

Faith Long Presley, an EBCI tribal member, joined the planning committee in 2018, forming the core group that continues to guide Kananesgi today. The committee receives help from many community members and organizations who contribute their time, skills, and resources to make each event successful. Jae Winchester also played an important role during the early years of the fashion show, helping shape its format and assisting with production as it developed into a professional level event.

The planning committee continues to visit Indigenous fashion shows across the country to build relationships and strengthen Kananesgi. In 2025, Long-Presley traveled with 11 EBCI models to Santa Fe for a national fashion event, deepening connections within the Indigenous fashion world.

Supported by the Cherokee Preservation Foundation, EBCI Division of Commerce, Harrah’s Cherokee Tribal Scholarship Fund, the Center for Native Health, Ray Kinsland Leadership Institute, and Sequoyah Fund, Kananesgi continues to grow each year.

“Each year the web grows stronger,” says Huskey. “More artists, more collaboration, more pride. Kananesgi shows what happens when we create together.”

The word Kananesgi means spider in Cherokee, a symbol of creativity and connection. Like the spider’s web, these events have woven together artists, culture, and community.