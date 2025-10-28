SPEAKING OF FAITH: Easy Peasy, Part 1 of 2

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed.D.

(https://preacherspurs.com)

Scripture References: Proverbs 14:12, Romans 1:28, Hebrews 5:14, 1Kings 3:9

We live in a world where Satan has such a great hold on our society that we are forced to abide by the perversion of law and social acceptance of sin. How do we combat the constant influence of sin in our lives, education, media, and entertainment? Where do we draw the line between acceptance and indifference to sin?

I would remind us what our plumb-line of God’s standards is and how we must remain vigilant in our righteous bias.

I was called a bigot on a social media platform, and when I gave my answer to explain that I am a righteous bigot, I was de-platformed. I considered it a badge of honor. Definition of bigotry: obstinate or intolerant devotion to one’s own opinions and prejudices (bigotry, 2022). I accept that statement as I will not compromise my faith or the Word of God.

Evil vs. good; it’s easy to tell them apart in the movies. The good guys wear white hats, and the bad guys wear black hats. It should be that simple. Do you know the difference between good and evil? I think everyone reading this knows the difference in theory. It’s easy to put circumstances or people in such easy pigeonholes of either good or evil. At least when it’s obvious. However, I’m not so sure when our minds are continually bombarded with “accepted” world views. God’s word tells us it might not be as easy as we think it is, and often, too often, we are wrong – even about our actions and lives.

Proverbs 14:12 “There is a way which seemeth right unto a man; But the end thereof are the ways of death.”

On the scale of life and death, Jewish people in history past considered them on the same plane, but they moved in opposing directions. As long as you live, you are on that single plane and constantly moving in one direction or the other. You are moving on the path up in life, or you are moving downward on the way to death. These directions are determined by what you do or how you live. I like that idealistic view of good or evil. How would you like to put your life on a chart that starts at birth, where the y-axis is life, and the x-axis is time? At our beginning and until we are of the age of ascension, we would begin to register up or down as we decide what is right from wrong, lies from truth, mean from nice, good from bad. Our life scale would begin in the good, and when we become accountable, then our chart registers as a stair-stepping line going up and down, straight and level, incline or decline. We all fail our Jesus – ask Paul – but our needle scratches should be going up a lot more than down as Christians.

It is hard to think straight these days. We become numb to sinners, sin, and evil. Think about how far we have moved our moral standards in America over the past 80 years. My mother, who died at the sweet age of 95 back in 2005, could not believe what she could see on TV.