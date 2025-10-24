SPEAKING OF FAITH: Division, Part 2 of 2

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed.D.

Scripture Base: Genesis 1:26, 1 Corinthians 1:10, Matthew 5:9, Luke 22:24-26, 1 Corinthians 3:3

When we see division, we should immediately become peacemakers. Do not allow division between brethren to fester and become cancerous. Jesus and Paul give us examples, and God’s Word gives us instruction. Matthew 5:9 “Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called sons of God”.

Luke 22:24 shows the 12 disciples arguing among themselves about who is greater. Jealousy and the pursuit of power here become a spirit of division. Jealousy and desire for more power are Satan’s tools to cause division among people and groups.

In Chapter 22 of Luke, these verses, starting with verse 24, show the disciples in argument, and then Jesus instructs them immediately. Luke 22:24 says, “And there arose also a contention among them, which of them was accounted to be greatest.” The discussion sounds like your typical argument between two children, so you can imagine what it sounded like between twelve adults. Jesus answered them and said in Luke 22:25-26, “And he said unto them, The kings of the Gentiles have lordship over them; and they that have authority over them are called Benefactors. But ye shall not be so: but he that is the greater among you, let him become as the younger; and he that is chief, as he that doth serve”.

What is said here is that the greatest person we can be is the one who has a servant’s heart. By the way, relating to peacemaking, I’m sure that He was not only the Son of God but also God.

Paul not only had to deal with divisions identified in the churches he started, but he also had to contend with fellow disciples who didn’t work well together. Paul’s approaches to these issues are straightforward and bold.

I Corinthians 3:3 “for ye are yet carnal: for whereas there is among you jealousy and strife, are ye not carnal, and do ye not walk after the manner of men?”

Paul, writing to the people of Corinth, said they were not walking in the Spirit but walking in the flesh according to the world’s standards instead of God’s standards. We see this going on today, where people want to keep up with the Joneses and desire everything instantly. They don’t consider what God wants in their lives because they focus so much on worldly things. This train of thought can bring forth Satan’s ability to work his way into a situation, causing envy and strife, and thus ultimately creating a division among people.

So, you see, Satan uses different tools to break or divide groups, and he doesn’t care what kind of group it is. Therefore, we must be constantly vigilant to fight his schemes as he tries to destroy the creation of God at any cost. To fight is to pray and call upon the name of Jesus. For when we do, Satan must flee.

Father, Lord my God, my prayer before Your throne of grace today is to help us become peacemakers in this world. Enable us to fight the unseen powers of darkness when they attack to destroy and devour Your servants and their desires to glorify You. Help us to hear Your Word and boldly react to stomp out our division wherever we see it in our lives and the lives of our brothers and sisters in You. We ask in Jesus’ mighty name for You to make Satan flee. Amen.