Hope, Strength, and Healing: EBCI acknowledges Purple Lotus Day

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Hope, strength, and healing were the messages conveyed at the Purple Lotus Day event held at the Cherokee Welcome Center on the afternoon of Wednesday, Oct. 22. The event, presented by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Program, featured speeches and information on domestic violence and MMIP (Missing and Murdered Indigenous People) in recognition of October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“Prior to planning our DV month event, we reflected on the community,” said Billie Jo Rich, EBCI Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Program manager. “And, we decided, ultimately, that we wanted to share what we think the victims and survivors need to hear the most – a message of hope and resilience, which the purple lotus represents. We have a message for survivors, for those who’ve been in a dark place, and those who may be in one now living in fear at home. The message is you are not alone. You matter. You deserve safety and you are worth protecting. Your voice matters. Your story deserves to be heard. You deserve safety and love.”

She added, “Hope – that is such a powerful word. It’s literally a life-changer. We can all be messengers of hope. Hope comes from recognizing survivorship, strength from providing community support, and by making sure that support and resources are available. If we all work together, we can turn hope into action.”

Some statistics were provided by the EBCI Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Program including:

84 percent of American Indian/Alaskan Native women experience violence in their lifetime

23 percent of EBCI enrolled members identified domestic violence as one of the most significant health issues in the community

22 percent of EBCI enrolled members identified violence and abuse as a top harmful behavior affecting community well-being

96 percent of perpetrators against American Indian/Alaskan Native women are non-Native

55 percent of American Indian/Alaskan Native women have experienced intimate partner violence in their lifetime.

Sheyahshe Littledave and Ahli-sha Stephens, both EBCI tribal members who run a podcast on MMIP entitled “We Are Resilient”, spoke on the MMIP epidemic in Indian Country.

Stephens noted, “We share these stories because these people mattered. We share them to bring awareness and humanize these people. A lot of times when we hear the stories of something that happened to someone, it’s after the fact and it talks about what happened to them. These people are more important. We’re all more important than a news headline and what happened to us.”

She went on to say, “Hope doesn’t come easy after everything we’ve seen and shared. But, hope isn’t about pretending anymore that everything is ok. It’s about choosing to believe that healing is possible.”

Littledave, a domestic violence survivor, commented, “Awareness is where change begins. It’s how we hold systems accountable and how we remind people that these stories aren’t rare because they’re happening every single day.”

She spoke about the symbolism of the purple lotus. “The lotus teaches us that something beautiful can grow from the hardest places. That even through pain, that there’s strength. We carry the same truth in the stories we tell. Often, we don’t think about the healing aspects or strength when it comes to MMIP because it’s such a traumatic epidemic that’s happening. But, what we really try to do is tell these stories to remind us why awareness matters and why we can never stop speaking their names.”

Maggie Jackson, an EBCI tribal member who is part of the Qualla Boundary MMIW organization, spoke and said, “Here, at the Purple Lotus Event, we are gathered as a community to say that we are not defined by violence, but by strength. And, we do that by honoring personal and community healing. For the Cherokee community, domestic violence is not only a personal issue – it’s truly a community crisis. It impacts our families. It impacts our health. It impacts our sense of well-being. Events like this are important because we know that silence protects abusers, but our voices and presence protect survivors.”

A domestic violence survivor, she spoke of healing stating, “Every survivor who stands up, every family who turns loss into advocacy, and every voice that speaks truth to violence brings us closer to healing. Not just for ourselves, but for our entire community.

Violence is not normal and it is not ok. But it also does not define you. You are not what happened to you, you are what you choose to become after. You are the courage to keep going, the hope that wins from pain, and the strength that reminds others that healing is possible.”

Aniwodihi (Painttown) Rep. Shannon Swimmer, a domestic violence survivor, said, “For me, the biggest message that we can send is that, whether you’re a survivor or an ally, we are in this together. We can remind one another of our worth, of our strength, and how important it is for us to come together and support one another, and to not let others take our power. But also, whenever we share our stories, we’re not just raising awareness, but we’re letting other people know that you’re not alone, that there’s not something wrong with you, that you’re not damaged. You’re not worthless. You are still lovable. You are still valuable. Don’t let anybody make you think differently.”

She said that recovery comes in many forms. “I know that in our community when we talk about recovery a lot of times it’s associated with substance use disorder, but we’re all in recovery from our own traumas. And we’re all in recovery from the things that we struggle with.

We need to protect one another. We need to stick with one another and encourage one another and keep reminding each other of our worth and how precious every single one of us is because we have something to offer.”

EBCI Secretary of Public Health and Human Services Sonya Wachacha spoke highly of the EBCI Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Program. “Last year, they delivered over 800 services in advocacy services so they touched at least 800 people with the services they deliver. They are leading the path. They’re doing that through education, compassion, and action, and we want to thank them. They are striving to make each and every home in the community a safe haven and no longer a place of harm.”

The EBCI Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Program states, “If you need services, information, or would like to speak with someone about domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, dating violence, and/or human trafficking, please contact us at: 1-800-264-9611, (828) 359-6830 – hotline, or call 911 in case of an emergency.”