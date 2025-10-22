OBITUARY: Maria “Ada” Arch

Maria “Ada” Arch, 61, of the Painttown Community, peacefully gained her wings surrounded by her loving family on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025.

She was born on June 11, 1964 to the late Alice Mae Arch. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Kytston Drayk. She was also preceded by her two brothers, Jim and Bob Arch of Cherokee, N.C.

She is survived by her babies, Chasity, Kira, Dylan (The Big Baby), Josiah, and Justin; special daughter, Paige; special sister, Fat Girl; her grandbabies, Dominyk, Nich, Josi, Jakob, Aliceiah, Adacynne, Draelyn, Nate, Ezra, Haidyn, Caidyn, Jaryn, and Xavion; as well as many nieces, nephews, and loving friends.

Pallbearers will be Dylan, Josiah, Nich, Justin, Scrappy, Buster, Damian, and Doolie.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25 at Rock Springs Baptist Church. Pastor Noah Crowe (Baby Noah) will officiate with burial in the Arch Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24 at Rock Springs Baptist Church.