CCS School Board holds October meeting  

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The School Board of Cherokee Central Schools (CCS) met on Monday, Oct. 20 in the Central Office Board Room. The meeting was called to order by Chairperson Jennifer Thompson.

Co-Vice Chairperson Tara Reed-Cooper led roll call. Members and staff present included Jennifer Thompson, chairperson and Elawodi (Yellowhill) rep.; Tara Reed-Cooper, co-vice chairperson and Widagalinidisgv (Big Y) rep.; Micah Swimmer, Aniwodihi (Painttown) rep.; Melanie Lambert, co-vice chairperson and Tsisqwohi (Birdtown) rep.; Roberta Toineeta, Wayohi (Wolftown) rep.; Dr. Beverly Payne, assistant superintendent; Consuela Girty, superintendent; Heather Driver, human resources coordinator; Diane Driver, executive administrative assistant; and Ashley Leonard, attorney.

The opening prayer was led by Heather Driver.

The agenda was approved unanimously with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Toineeta.

In good news, the Tsalagi Anata Anitsvyasdi (Cherokee Lady Braves) varsity volleyball team shared their appreciation to the board for supporting their summer trip to Hawaii to play volleyball. The players and coaches shared their experiences learning about the Indigenous cultures in Hawaii, playing schools stacked with Division 1 prospects, and bonding as a team. The team gifted jackets to the board to show their appreciation.

CCS Finance Director Deb Foerst and CBC Finance Director Rhonica Via provided their monthly financial report. No major changes were reported.

The consent agenda was approved with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Lambert. The following positions were approved from the consent agenda (Names are redacted by the decision of the board):

26-057 REDACTED is approved for the Human Resource and Employee Relations Coordinator position

26-059 REDACTED is approved as a permanent Substitute SPED Teacher for this school year

Revisions to Policy 2410 Policy Development were approved with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Lambert.

Toineeta asked about morning traffic flow issues as students entered campus last week. Girty said the issue was due to miscommunication about gate entrances, but it has since been resolved.

The board entered closed session at 5:20 p.m.

The next school board meeting is scheduled for Nov. 3 in the Central Office Board Room at 4:45p.m.