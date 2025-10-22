CCS increases E-STEAM learning thanks to CPF grant

Submitted by Cherokee Central Schools

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Cherokee Preservation Foundation approved a grant for $257,125 to Cherokee Central Schools (CCS) during its Fall Board meeting. The focus of the grant is to increase E-STEAM learning, improve CCS grant management operations, and increase student awareness of career opportunities relating to natural resources.

E-STEAM, which is an acronym for Entrepreneurial Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math learning, is a learning model that focuses on project-based and student-led learning to increase student’s skills and understanding in these subject areas. The grant funding provided to CCS over the past few years has been directed towards blended learning that focuses on STEAM and project-based learning methods that utilize a connection to Cherokee culture to teach to the standards adopted by the Cherokee School Board.

“CCS believes in its mission to address these educational opportunities by leaning into the rich cultural connections that exist within our communities and families. Promoting a sense of belonging amongst our student population is critically important in furthering our educational goals,” says Consuela Girty, superintendent of Cherokee Central Schools.

Examples of CCS’s efforts over the past few months include:

– Training teachers on these learning methods during summer professional development sessions

– Developing monthly cultural events tied to E-STEAM learning

– Attending the WCU STEM Outreach event

– Studying the potential expansion of E-STEAM learning into CHS classrooms and clubs

With the receipt of this latest grant award, CCS is furthering these efforts by:

– Purchasing science lab equipment and materials

– Continuing teacher training opportunities

– Purchasing web-based science subscriptions for student use

– Increasing career awareness opportunities

This programming is sponsored in part by the Cherokee Preservation Foundation.