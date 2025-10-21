 WCU Cherokee Center to hold 50th anniversary celebration Nov. 4

Submitted by Western Carolina University

CULLOWHEE – Western Carolina University’s Cherokee Center will celebrate five decades of outreach and partnership with the Cherokee community on Tuesday, Nov. 4 with an open house beginning at 5 p.m. followed by a reception and panel discussion at the Cherokee Youth Activity Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., Principal Chief of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Michell Hicks and others will give remarks followed by a panel discussion.

“At Western Carolina University, we deeply value our longstanding and special relationship with the EBCI,” said WCU Chancellor Kelli R. Brown. “For 50 years, the Cherokee Center has stood as a testament to that bond—honoring Cherokee culture, preserving language, advancing health, and serving as a bridge between our university and the Cherokee community. As a regional partner, WCU is committed to walking alongside the Eastern Band in mutual respect and collaboration. This milestone is not only a celebration of the past five decades, but a reaffirmation of our shared future.”

Shannon Swimmer, director of the WCU Cherokee Center, echoed Brown’s sentiments.

“The WCU Cherokee Center has been a community presence and an example of WCU’s continuing commitment to meaningful collaboration with the EBCI. It’s an honor to be part of these efforts as the director of the Cherokee Center,” Swimmer said. “We are excited to celebrate this milestone anniversary with our friends and partners at WCU and the EBCI. We look forward to 50 more years of providing valuable resources and support services to students, staff and community members.”

The center was founded in 1975 by Lawrence Arney as a hub for professors who would teach college-level courses across the street from the former Cherokee High School. As the years passed, those professors were no longer needed because the high school teachers could become certified to teach the courses themselves.

Since that time, the center has evolved to provide services to EBCI students and the community and the surrounding region, including assistance with applying to WCU, transcript requests, scholarships, internship placement, high school recruitment and more.

Former director of the Center and current EBCI Secretary of Community, Education, and Recreation for the EBCI, Sky Sampson, says this is a celebration of partnership between the Cherokee community and the campus community through the Center.

“I think Western now operates as a model for a lot of other universities and colleges when it comes to partnering with tribes. I think we have reached that point, which is great, and we’re super proud of that, because that was the goal when I was there,” she said.

“Having that physical presence of Cherokee students, staff, alumni, events, and culture at Western makes a huge impact on campus, and we just need to keep this great partnership growing and moving forward.”

The Center sits on the Qualla Boundary and operates with help from administrative support like EBCI member Elias Huskey, former intern Driver Blythe, former director Roseanna Belt, and so many other Cherokee community members and WCU alumni who value the importance of the Center.

WCU Provost Richard Starnes reflected on the significance of the Center’s beginnings and its future for WCU.

“Together, we have made great strides to make the mountains we call home better,” said WCU Provost Richard Starnes. “This legacy is an impressive foundation, and I think the best years of work for this important partnership are yet to come.”

The public is invited to attend both the open house and the reception. Please RSVP to wcuevents@wcu.edu or (828) 227-3003 by Wednesday, Oct. 29.