CIPD traffic stop on Goose Creek Road results in narcotics seizure

Submitted by Cherokee Indian Police Dept.

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Earlier on Wednesday, Oct. 15, Community Response Officers (CRO)/CIPD Narcotics Division with the Cherokee Indian Police Department (CIPD) conducted a traffic stop on Goose Creek Road within the boundaries of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

During the stop, officers identified the driver as Jason Wolf, accompanied by passengers Trevan Lambert, Diamond Wolfe, and Kimberly Buchanan, all of Cherokee, N.C.

A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered drug paraphernalia inside the car. All individuals were taken into custody, and during the investigation, it was determined that Kimberly Buchanan had concealed narcotics.

Charge Information:

Kimberly Buchanan: Charged with drug trafficking (3.6 grams of fentanyl), tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, transporting a controlled substance into the territory of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, and outstanding warrant.

Jason Wolf: Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Trevan Lambert: Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Diamond Wolfe: Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chief Carla Neadeau stated, “Our officers remain vigilant in their efforts to combat the flow of dangerous drugs into our community. Every successful interdiction is a step toward safeguarding the health and safety of our people.”

The Cherokee Indian Police Department continues its commitment to proactive enforcement and collaboration with regional law enforcement partners. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in the court of law.