CIPD traffic stop leads to Fentanyl seizure and multi-agency investigation

Submitted by Cherokee Indian Police Dept.

CHEROKEE, N.C. On Wednesday, Oct. 15, Community Response Officers (CRO) with the Cherokee Indian Police Department (CIPD) conducted a traffic stop in the vicinity of Cherokee United Methodist Church, within the boundaries of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

The driver was identified as Jasmyn Wolfe, with passengers Ayana Cardenas, Derek Driver, and Leslie Taylor. During the stop, a CIPD CRO K-9 unit conducted an open-air sniff and alerted to the presence of narcotics.

A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed 31.2 grams of fentanyl and 16.4 grams of methamphetamine concealed within the vehicle. All individuals in the vehicle were arrested and charged with the following offenses.

Charge Information:

Leslie Taylor was charged with two counts of drug trafficking, manufacture, sell or deliver, or possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a controlled substance, and transporting a controlled substance into the territory of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

Jasmyn Wolfe was charged with Criminal Conspiracy.

Ayana Cardenas was charged with Criminal Conspiracy.

Derek Driver was charged with Criminal Conspiracy.

Further Investigation:

As a result of this traffic stop, CIPD Narcotics investigators developed intelligence regarding a male and female suspected of trafficking fentanyl within Woodfin’s jurisdiction. Acting on this information, Woodfin Police officers, with assistance from Weaverville Police, executed a search warrant that resulted in the seizure of approximately 57 grams of fentanyl and 20.3 grams of methamphetamine.

Two individuals were arrested during this operation:

Tivan Saunooke of Cherokee, N.C.

Alexandria Jackson of Cherokee, N.C.

Both were charged with:

Trafficking Fentanyl by Possession

Trafficking Fentanyl by Manufacturing

Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, or Deliver Methamphetamine

Chief Carla Neadeau stated, “This case demonstrates the power of collaboration between law enforcement agencies. By sharing intelligence and working together, we were able to disrupt a significant drug trafficking network and prevent dangerous narcotics from reaching multiple communities.”

The Cherokee Indian Police Department remains committed to protecting the safety and well-being of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and the surrounding areas. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in the court of law.