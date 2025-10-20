OBITUARY: Esther “Gig” Ross-McCoy

Esther “Gig” Ross-McCoy, 78 of the Yellowhill Community, went home to be with the Lord, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025

Gig was preceded in death by her mother, Lillie Mae Wahnetah; step-father, John “Pop” Wahnetah; her brother, Bob Ross; two sisters, Mary Visage and Jessie Ross-Swimmer; two sons, Terry McCoy and Shane McCoy; two nieces, Vickie Ross and Francis “Totsy” Ross; one nephew, Mike Ledford; her Lifelong companion, Bud Moore; one step-daughter, Tiffany Yon; and one step-son-in-law, Ben Yon

Gig is survived by one niece, Tina Swimmer; several nephews, Billy Ledford, Gary Ledford, Ethan Ledford, Shannon Ross, John Ross, Don Ross, Raymond Ross; several great nieces and nephews; a very special friend, Gaynell Bradley; step grandchildren, Haven and Mea Yon; a granddaughter, Lindsey Snyder; and many more dear friends.

Gig worked as a teacher assistant for the Cherokee Central School system for 10 years. She then became the manager of the Long Johns Silvers in Cherokee for 13 years and then moved to Waynesville where she became an assistant manager at Ingles for five years and then moved to the Food Lion in Hazelwood and worked there till she retired. After the passing of her lifelong companion Bud Moore, Gig moved back to Cherokee where she resided at Tsali Manor until her passing.

Gig loved her family and friends and would do anything for them. She will be greatly missed but will never be forgotten.

A graveside service will be held at the Yellowhill Baptist Church Cemetery on Monday, Oct. 20 at 4 p.m. Bro. Foreman Bradley will officiate the service.

Pallbearers will be: Shannon Ross, Ethan Ledford, Jerry Swimmer, Robert Harris, Roger McCoy, Mike Oocumma, and Tyler Pepion.