OBITUARY: Hattie Elizabeth Panther

Hattie Elizabeth Panther, age 82, passed away peacefully at Tsali Care Center on October 17, 2025.

She is survived by her four children, Beverly, Sammy, Pam, and Ernie Pheasant; seven grandchildren, Callie (Ster), Tristen, Kyle (Grace), Dustin, Bill, Malaki and DJ; 14 great grandchildren, Kayandra, Austin, Eli, Hypatia, Jayden, Anna, Dolly, Tristen Jr, Kylex, Maddox, Ernie Jr, Auri, Harley and Charli; five great great grandchildren, Daeohna, Amiri, Avanna, Ace and Wayne; brothers, Sonny, Rick, Kenny, and Jim; and sisters, Alice, Patsy, Gloria, Debbie Panther, Loretta and Jean Bradley.

Hattie was preceded in death by her parents, Emmaline Driver and Sam Panther; one daughter, Mona; one granddaughter, Tasha; brothers, Snake, Floyd, Earnest Panther, Charlie Davis, Tommy and Nickey Driver; and sisters, Wilma, Nora, Alma and Nita.

Hattie worked at the Big Cove Day Care for several years then went to The Cherokee’s until it closed.

She enjoyed being outdoors and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. She had a passion for children; it didn’t matter who’s they were.

Hattie was loved by all who knew her. She will be greatly Missed.

A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 21 at Straight Fork Baptist Church. Funeral Services will follow at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Church. Rev. Harley Maney will officiate with burial at Sequoyah Family Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Dean Hill, Deino, Delbert, Darius, Koye, and Ster.