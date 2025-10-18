OBITUARY: Mianna Louise Cucumber Luther

Mianna Louise Cucumber Luther, 80, of the Wolftown Community, Cherokee, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025, at her residence after a brief illness.

Miana enjoyed going into the woods to gather greens and berries. She liked to relax and shop, especially at Walmart and Roses. Miana loved dining out and enjoyed playing Bingo. She cherished spending time with her grandchildren and family. She was the wife of the late Richard Luther. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Luther; her parents, Noah Cucumber and Emaline Cucumber; her brothers, James Cucumber, Alfred Cucumber, and Clement Cucumber; and her sister, Martha Cucumber-Lossie.

She is survived by her son, Victor Wildcatt, and her brother, Sammy Cucumber. She has six grandchildren, Stephane Wildcatt, Jarrett Wildcatt, Brandy Pheasant (Jeremiah), Vincent Wildcatt, Lauren Luther (Zakarias), and Kalista Luther (Jobie), along with 12 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held in the Chapel of Long House Funeral Home at 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 20. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in the Tsali Cemetery.