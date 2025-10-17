Bark accepted into National Leadership Academy for Young Native Women

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Raylen Bark, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and RKLI’s (Ray Kinsland Leadership Institute) grants and fundraising specialist, was recently accepted into the Native Action Network’s 2025 Young Native Women’s Leadership Academy.

The Academy is a highly competitive program that brings together young Native women from across the country to grow as leaders, build connections, and carry forward the legacy of Native women as changemakers.

“I am incredibly grateful to have been selected for this opportunity and am looking forward to connecting with and learning from young women leaders from other Indigenous communities,” said Bark.

She is from Wayohi (Wolftown) in Cherokee, N.C. A graduate of Cherokee High School, she recently earned her degree in Native American and Indigenous Studies with a minor in linguistics from Dartmouth College. While at Dartmouth, she served as co-president of Native Americans at Dartmouth (NAD), supporting nearly 200 Indigenous students. She now brings her leadership, skills, and passion back home to her community.

“We are proud of the example Raylen sets through her leadership,” said Tonya E. Carroll, RKLI department manager. “This recognition reflects her commitment to our values and the bright future she is building for herself and for our community.”

As part of her acceptance, Bark will join other Native women leaders later this month at the Muckleshoot Casino Resort in Auburn, Wash., in a program of workshops, cultural sessions, leadership skill-building, and networking with peers and mentors.

RKLI and Bark related they would also like to thank The Center for Native Health for sharing information about the opportunity.

The Ray Kinsland Leadership Institute is a department of the Cherokee Boys Club and is supported by the Cherokee Preservation Foundation.