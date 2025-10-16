The following ordinances were deemed read and tabled during the Monday, Oct. 13 session of Annual Council:

Tabled Ord. No. 2 (2025) Heart to Heart Child Advocacy Center

Tabled Ord. No. 3 (2025) Tribal Bingo Ent_

Tabled Ord. No. 4 (2025) Ord. creating the crime of taking indecent liberties with children

Tabled Ord. No. 5 (2025) ord. to include voluntary manslaughter and inv. manslaughter as crimes under the Cherokee Code

Tabled Ord. No. 6 (2025) Judicial Code

Tabled Ord. No. 11 (2025) Underground Storage Tanks

Tabled Ord. No. 12 (2025) clarify lawful searches by Game Wardens

Tabled Ord. No. 13 (2025) Deer Hunting Season Est_